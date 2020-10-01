Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens have signed All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2026 season.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Humphrey agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension with the Ravens. His average salary of $19.75 million per season ranks behind only Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey ($20 million per season).

The team announced the deal in a press conference Thursday but didn't disclose financial details of the pact.

"It was great to sign that deal and know that for the next couple years you're going to be a Raven," Humphrey said Thursday. "... Since I've been here, I've really enjoyed this organization, this city, these fans [and] the people around me. So it was really big for me to stay a Raven."

Humphrey's father, who played five NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins in the early 1990s, worked with Marlon's agent on the contract. According to ESPN, Humphrey will receive $40 million guaranteed in the deal.

"For me, being the highest paid was never really a factor," Humphrey said. "The biggest thing for me was staying a Raven. I remember when I first got here, me and Chris Moore used to joke around saying, 'Ravens for life.' It's a very good feeling to actually be one."

The 24-year-old Humphrey has been one of the Ravens' top defensive players since entering the league as a first-round draft pick in 2017. The Pro Bowl cornerback has 150 total tackles, eight interceptions, 44 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 49 career games.