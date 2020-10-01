Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens have signed All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2026 season.
League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Humphrey agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension with the Ravens. His average salary of $19.75 million per season ranks behind only Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey ($20 million per season).
The team announced the deal in a press conference Thursday but didn't disclose financial details of the pact.
"It was great to sign that deal and know that for the next couple years you're going to be a Raven," Humphrey said Thursday. "... Since I've been here, I've really enjoyed this organization, this city, these fans [and] the people around me. So it was really big for me to stay a Raven."
Humphrey's father, who played five NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins in the early 1990s, worked with Marlon's agent on the contract. According to ESPN, Humphrey will receive $40 million guaranteed in the deal.
"For me, being the highest paid was never really a factor," Humphrey said. "The biggest thing for me was staying a Raven. I remember when I first got here, me and Chris Moore used to joke around saying, 'Ravens for life.' It's a very good feeling to actually be one."
The 24-year-old Humphrey has been one of the Ravens' top defensive players since entering the league as a first-round draft pick in 2017. The Pro Bowl cornerback has 150 total tackles, eight interceptions, 44 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 49 career games.
This week in the National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) greets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after defeating the Ravens 34-20
at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Monday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (R) is sacked for a loss by Chiefs defenders. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Miles Boykin (60) is unable to make the end zone catch under pressure from the Chiefs' Rashad Fenton. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A limited number of football fans occupy the stands. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes scrambles for yardage against the Ravens. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (L) pushes the Chiefs' Juan Thornhill away during the first half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the ball against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. Rodgers completed 21 of 32 passes in the Packers' 37-30 triumph.
Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Packers' Jaire Alexander. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI.. | License Photo
Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (C) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Bengals' Auden Tate (C) is tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles' Trevor Williams (L) and Jalen Mills. The game ended in a tie, 23-23. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz throws the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Joe Burrow throws the ball against the Eagles. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Wentz (C) runs the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Greg Ward runs past the Bengals' Mackensie Alexander. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots' Deatrich Wise Jr. celebrates after a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Raiders 36-20. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Jason McCourty (L) and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (R) reach for a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' J.J. Taylor (L) charges past the Raiders' Maurice Hurst on a carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Patriots' Julian Edelman and Cam Newton congratulate Rex Burkhead on a touchdown. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo