Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers game -- planned for Sunday -- will be moved to Monday or Tuesday after several Titans players and personnel members tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL said.
The Titans announced Tuesday that three players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
League sources told NFL Network and ESPN that another Titans player had a positive result Wednesday after the team conducted an additional round of testing.
The Titans and Minnesota Vikings have suspended in-person football activities as a result of the positive results. The Vikings -- who played the Titans on Sunday in Minneapolis -- have not reported any positive results among players or staff.
The Vikings said Wednesday that the team plans to play their Week 4 game against the Houston Texans as scheduled at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.
"As I know right now, yes, we're scheduled to get on that plane on Saturday and play," Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said Wednesday. "If that changes, I don't know. But as of today, we are scheduled as normal."
The NFL said the decision to postpone the Titans and Steelers game will allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to "ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel."
The Titans have closed their team facilities until at least Saturday. Vikings facilities are closed until Thursday. The NFL said it will announce a time for the Titans and Steelers game, planned fort Nissan Stadium in Nashville as soon as possible.
This week in the National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) greets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after defeating the Ravens 34-20
at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Monday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (R) is sacked for a loss by Chiefs defenders. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Miles Boykin (60) is unable to make the end zone catch under pressure from the Chiefs' Rashad Fenton. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A limited number of football fans occupy the stands. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes scrambles for yardage against the Ravens. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (L) pushes the Chiefs' Juan Thornhill away during the first half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the ball against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. Rodgers completed 21 of 32 passes in the Packers' 37-30 triumph.
Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Packers' Jaire Alexander. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI.. | License Photo
Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (C) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Bengals' Auden Tate (C) is tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles' Trevor Williams (L) and Jalen Mills. The game ended in a tie, 23-23. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz throws the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Joe Burrow throws the ball against the Eagles. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Wentz (C) runs the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Greg Ward runs past the Bengals' Mackensie Alexander. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots' Deatrich Wise Jr. celebrates after a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Raiders 36-20. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Jason McCourty (L) and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (R) reach for a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' J.J. Taylor (L) charges past the Raiders' Maurice Hurst on a carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Patriots' Julian Edelman and Cam Newton congratulate Rex Burkhead on a touchdown. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo