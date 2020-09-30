Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers game -- planned for Sunday -- will be moved to Monday or Tuesday after several Titans players and personnel members tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL said.

The Titans announced Tuesday that three players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Advertisement

League sources told NFL Network and ESPN that another Titans player had a positive result Wednesday after the team conducted an additional round of testing.

The Titans and Minnesota Vikings have suspended in-person football activities as a result of the positive results. The Vikings -- who played the Titans on Sunday in Minneapolis -- have not reported any positive results among players or staff.

The Vikings said Wednesday that the team plans to play their Week 4 game against the Houston Texans as scheduled at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

"As I know right now, yes, we're scheduled to get on that plane on Saturday and play," Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said Wednesday. "If that changes, I don't know. But as of today, we are scheduled as normal."

The NFL said the decision to postpone the Titans and Steelers game will allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to "ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel."

The Titans have closed their team facilities until at least Saturday. Vikings facilities are closed until Thursday. The NFL said it will announce a time for the Titans and Steelers game, planned fort Nissan Stadium in Nashville as soon as possible.