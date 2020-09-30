Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson tops my Week 4 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2020.

Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray round out my Top 5 options for Week 4. Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Cam Newton, Josh Allen and Tom Brady also land in my Top 10.

I also would consider starting Ryan Fitzpatrick, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins this week if you are desperate at the position. Ben Roethlisberger and Ryan Tannehill should be removed from lineups because their Week 4 matchup has been postponed.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for options of players to add at each position.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the early frontrunner to win NFL MVP. He also tops my Week 4 quarterback rankings as he heads into a matchup against the Miami Dolphins, a defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks,

Wilson should never come out of your lineup, unless he has a bye week, but this should be one of his best weeks of the season. I expect Wilson to throw at least three touchdowns against the Dolphins.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had a resurgence this season. He has nine touchdowns and has yet to throw an interception. Rodgers is my No. 2 quarterback for Week 4 as the Packers face an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2020.

Keep Rodgers in your lineup until further notice.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Ryan Fitzpatrick likely went undrafted in your league, but has turned in some impressive fantasy football performances through three weeks. I expect another stellar showing from the Miami Dolphins quarterback in Week 4 when he faces a Seattle Seahawks defense that has allowed the most passing yards and second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Fitzpatrick is my No. 11 option this week.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow is another player who might be worth a streaming start if you need a quarterback.

Burrow has thrown multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games entering his Week 4 matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that was just torched by Fitzpatrick.

I have Burrow at No. 14 in my Week 4 rankings, just inside QB1 territory in deeper leagues. He should throw for at least 300 yards and two scores this week.

LONGSHOTS

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is my No. 16 option in Week 4. Stafford has thrown four touchdown passes over the last two weeks and should continue that hot streak in Week 4 when the Lions battle a New Orleans Saints defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Stafford is worth a start in deeper leagues due to the great matchup.

Kirk Cousins had a dreadful start to his 2020 campaign, but rebounded with a three-touchdown, 251-yard performance in Week 3. Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson exploded in Week 3 and aided Cousins' productive day. I expect that rapport to get stronger going forward.

Jefferson, Adam Thielen and the Vikings other skill position players should elevate Cousins as a matchup-based fantasy football start for the rest of the season.

Cousins is my No. 17 option for Week 4.

Week 4 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at MIA

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. ATL

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. CLE

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at WAS

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at CAR

6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NE

7. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. MIN

8. Cam Newton, New England Patriots at KC

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at LV

10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAC

11. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins vs. SEA

12. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at GB

13. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYG

14. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. JAX

15. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints at DET

16. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. NO

17. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at HOU

18. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars at CIN

19. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears vs. IND

20. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles at SF