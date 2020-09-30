Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins, D.K. Metcalf and Calvin Ridley top my Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.

Adam Thielen, Mike Evans, Allen Robinson, Terry McLaurin and Cooper Kupp round out my Top 10 options for Week 4. Odell Beckham Jr, DeVante Parker and Will Fuller also are among my favorite starts this week.

Advertisement

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans players should be removed from lineups until further notice after their Week 4 game was postponed.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 4 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has had five catches and a touchdown in each of his first three games this season, but has yet to surpass 100 yards in a game. I expect the latter streak to end in Week 4 when the Chiefs face the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

The Patriots have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2020. Now they'll have to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs speedy pass catchers. Hill is my No. 1 wide receiver for Week 4.

Amari Cooper has yet to score a touchdown this season, but has posted at least 80 yards in each of his first three games. He is also tied for the third-most targets in the NFL with 35 looks this season.

I expect Cooper to make his end zone debut in Week 4 when the Dallas Cowboys face a Cleveland Browns team that has already allowed five touchdowns to wide receivers in 2020.

Cooper is my No. 2 wide receiver for Week 4.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Odell Beckham Jr. should post WR1 numbers in Week 4 when the Cleveland Browns face the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have allowed a league-high seven touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Beckham is my No. 14 option for Week 4.

LONGSHOTS

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is my No. 19 wide receiver for Week 4. The WR2 should have a very productive day against a Seattle Seahawks defense that has allowed a league-high 1,136 yards and the most fantasy points to wide receivers.

The Dolphins should trail in this matchup and be forced to throw to Parker and teammate Preston Williams. Make sure Parker is in your lineup.

Advertisement

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is my No. 28 option for Week 4. I expect Fuller to go off in this matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Fuller missed the Texans Week 2 loss, but returned with a 54-yard, one-score performance in a Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. I expect another score from Fuller in Week 4.

Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NE

2. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. CLE

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at CAR

4. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at MIA

5. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at GB

6. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at HOU

7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAC

8. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. IND

9. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. BAL

10. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYG

11. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. ATL

12. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at MIA

13. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at LV

14. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at DAL

15. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at TB

16. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at DET

Advertisement

17. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at GB

18. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at WAS

19. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. SEA

20. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. CLE

21. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions vs. NO

22. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. ARI

23. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYG

24. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at LAR

25. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. CLE

26. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at CHI

27. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. JAX

28. Will Fuller, Houston Texans vs. MIN

29. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. ATL

30. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots at KC

31. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons vs. CHI

32. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals vs. JAX

33. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at DAL

34. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. PHI

35. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. ARI

36. Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions vs. NO

37. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at HOU

38. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NE

39. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins vs. SEA

40. Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints at DET

41. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. MIN

Advertisement

42. Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars at CIN

43. N'Keal Harry, New England Patriots at KC

44. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints at DET

45. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at TB

46. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. BUF

47. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers vs. ARI

48. Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears vs. IND

49. Andy Isabella, Arizona Cardinals at CAR

50. Greg Ward, Philadelphia Eagles at SF