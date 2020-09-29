Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended in-person football activities on Tuesday after eight positive COVID-19 results emerged out of a group of Titans players and personnel members tested.

The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The NFL and players union said the results returned "three new player positives and five new personnel positives" from the Titans. The Vikings have not revealed any positive results among personnel or players tested for COVID-19.

"Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA [players union], including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments," the league and players union said.

"All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Nashville. The Vikings are scheduled to face the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Houston.

"Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus," the Titans said. "Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them."

Tennessee battled the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14 in Denver and hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars Sept. 20 in Nashville. The Vikings hosted the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13 in Minneapolis and played the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 20 in Indianapolis.

The Titans said they will provide more information about the status of the team on Wednesday. Titans linebackers coach Shane Bowen was not with the team Sunday in Minneapolis after he went into COVID-19 protocol.

Before Tuesday's news, the NFL reported zero players had tested positive after Week 1 games, when the most-recent test results were announced.