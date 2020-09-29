Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended in-person football activities on Tuesday after eight positive COVID-19 results emerged out of a group of Titans players and personnel members tested.
The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The NFL and players union said the results returned "three new player positives and five new personnel positives" from the Titans. The Vikings have not revealed any positive results among personnel or players tested for COVID-19.
"Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA [players union], including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments," the league and players union said.
"All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."
The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Nashville. The Vikings are scheduled to face the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Houston.
"Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus," the Titans said. "Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them."
Tennessee battled the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14 in Denver and hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars Sept. 20 in Nashville. The Vikings hosted the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13 in Minneapolis and played the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 20 in Indianapolis.
The Titans said they will provide more information about the status of the team on Wednesday. Titans linebackers coach Shane Bowen was not with the team Sunday in Minneapolis after he went into COVID-19 protocol.
Before Tuesday's news, the NFL reported zero players had tested positive after Week 1 games, when the most-recent test results were announced.
This week in the National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) greets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after defeating the Ravens 34-20
at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Monday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (R) is sacked for a loss by Chiefs defenders. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Miles Boykin (60) is unable to make the end zone catch under pressure from the Chiefs' Rashad Fenton. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A limited number of football fans occupy the stands. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes scrambles for yardage against the Ravens. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (L) pushes the Chiefs' Juan Thornhill away during the first half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw the ball against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. Rodgers completed 21 of 32 passes in the Packers' 37-30 triumph.
Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Packers' Jaire Alexander. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI.. | License Photo
Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (C) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Bengals' Auden Tate (C) is tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles' Trevor Williams (L) and Jalen Mills. The game ended in a tie, 23-23. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz throws the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Joe Burrow throws the ball against the Eagles. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Wentz (C) runs the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Greg Ward runs past the Bengals' Mackensie Alexander. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots' Deatrich Wise Jr. celebrates after a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Raiders 36-20. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Jason McCourty (L) and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (R) reach for a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' J.J. Taylor (L) charges past the Raiders' Maurice Hurst on a carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Patriots' Julian Edelman and Cam Newton congratulate Rex Burkhead on a touchdown. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo