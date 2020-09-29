Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara, Kenyan Drake, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and Aaron Jones top my Week 4 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Nick Chubb, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Austin Ekeler, Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor round out my Top 10 options for Week 4. James Robinson and Devin Singletary also are among my other favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Advertisement

Tarik Cohen should be removed from all lineups after he sustained a season-ending injury in Week 3. Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans players also should be removed from lineups until further notice after their Week 4 game was postponed.

Fantasy football team owners also should monitor the health of other running backs who were banged up in Week 3 so you can find replacement options as early as possible.

Those injuries have led to increased relevance for former backup ball carriers who could help your team immediately. If you had one of the injured running backs and need a replacement, try to target a player who will get a lot of carriers, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 4 matchup.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for options of players to add at each position.

Advertisement

TOP SHELF

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been the best fantasy football running back through three weeks. Kamara already has five touchdowns this season, but has yet to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a game. The Saints running back has used his dynamic skill set to surpass 150 yards from scrimmage in each of his last two games.

I expect Kamara to have another impressive performance when the Saints battle the Detroit Lions in Week 4. The Lions have allowed the third-most rushing yards and sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Kamara should lead your team to victory once again this week with an elite performance.

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake has yet to live up to his draft positions this season, but I expect his breakout game in Week 4. The Cardinals face the Carolina Panthers this week, a defense that has allowed a league-high seven rushing touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to running backs.

Drake is a high-end RB1 in this matchup. He is my No. 2 option for Week 4.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is my No. 10 option this week and is a borderline RB1 in deeper leagues and a great RB2 or flex play in smaller leagues.

Taylor has scored in back-to-back games and I expect another touchdown in Week 4 when the Colts face a Chicago Bears defense that just allowed 5.7 yards per carry in Week 3 to Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley.

Advertisement

LONGSHOTS

James Robinson has been a fantasy football star in back-to-back weeks entering the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Robinson had 102 rushing yards and a score in Week 2. He had 129 yards from scrimmage and two scores in Week 3.

The Jaguars running back is my No. 16 option and a solid RB2 for Week 4. The Bengals have allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs and should allow Robinson to have a solid performance once again in Week 4. Keep him in your lineup until he cools off.

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary is my No. 18 running back for Week 4.

Singletary hasn't done much this season from a fantasy football standpoint, but should post an RB2 performance against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season.

The second-year running back is a great RB2 or flex option going forward.

Week 4 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at DET

2. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals at CAR

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. CLE

4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at HOU

5. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. ATL

6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at DAL

7. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NE

Advertisement

8. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at TB

9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. BUF

10. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at CHI

11. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at MIA

12. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at SF

13. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. JAX

14. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers vs. ARI

15. David Johnson, Houston Texans vs. MIN

16. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at CIN

17. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens at WAS

18. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at LV

19. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. IND

20. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers vs. PHI

21. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons at GB

22. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYG

23. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at DAL

24. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAC

25. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins vs. SEA

26. Sony Michel, New England Patriots at KC

27. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens at WAS

28. Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers at TB

29. James White, New England Patriots at KC

30. Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers vs. PHI

Advertisement