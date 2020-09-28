Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans are bringing in former Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas for a workout this week.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Thomas will be one of multiple safeties to work out for the Texans at some point this week. According to NFL Media, the team wants to see if Thomas would be a fit in their locker room.

If the tryout and visit go well, the team is expected to sign the All-Pro defensive back, according to ESPN. Thomas hasn't been on a roster since the Baltimore Ravens abruptly released him in August following an on-field altercation with teammate Chuck Clark.

The Ravens said they parted ways with Thomas for "personal conduct that adversely affected" the team. The 31-year-old Thomas reportedly punched Clark during a practice.

Earlier Monday, the Texans put safety A.J. Moore on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Moore is expected to return later this season and is eligible to come back after Week 6.

If Thomas signs with the Texans, he will replace Eric Murray, who signed a three-year, $18 million contract in March. In place of Moore, Murray played 91% of the team's defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers but struggled in coverage.

In 140 career games between the Seattle Seahawks and Ravens, Thomas recorded 713 total tackles, 30 interceptions, two sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and 73 passes defensed.

The Texans (0-3) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-3) on Sunday.