Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans are bringing in former Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas for a workout this week.
League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Thomas will be one of multiple safeties to work out for the Texans at some point this week. According to NFL Media, the team wants to see if Thomas would be a fit in their locker room.
If the tryout and visit go well, the team is expected to sign the All-Pro defensive back, according to ESPN. Thomas hasn't been on a roster since the Baltimore Ravens abruptly released him in August following an on-field altercation with teammate Chuck Clark.
The Ravens said they parted ways with Thomas for "personal conduct that adversely affected" the team. The 31-year-old Thomas reportedly punched Clark during a practice.
Earlier Monday, the Texans put safety A.J. Moore on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Moore is expected to return later this season and is eligible to come back after Week 6.
If Thomas signs with the Texans, he will replace Eric Murray, who signed a three-year, $18 million contract in March. In place of Moore, Murray played 91% of the team's defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers but struggled in coverage.
In 140 career games between the Seattle Seahawks and Ravens, Thomas recorded 713 total tackles, 30 interceptions, two sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and 73 passes defensed.
The Texans (0-3) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-3) on Sunday.
This week in the National Football League
Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers (12) look to throw the ball against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. Rodgers completed 21 of 32 passes in the Packers' 37-30 triumph.
Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Packers' Jaire Alexander. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI.. | License Photo
Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (C) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Bengals' Auden Tate (C) is tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles' Trevor Williams (L) and Jalen Mills. The game ended in a tie, 23-23. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz throws the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Joe Burrow throws the ball against the Eagles. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Wentz (C) runs the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Greg Ward runs past the Bengals' Mackensie Alexander. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots' Deatrich Wise Jr. celebrates after a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Raiders 36-20. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Jason McCourty (L) and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (R) reach for a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' J.J. Taylor (L) charges past the Raiders' Maurice Hurst on a carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Patriots' Julian Edelman and Cam Newton congratulate Rex Burkhead on a touchdown. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo