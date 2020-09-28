Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season did not feature as many injuries as Week 2, but did produce plenty of great fantasy football performances from under-the-radar players. You should stay active on your waiver wire and add new players to improve your team and gain a possible advantage on your Week 4 opponent.

Make sure to look at your opponent's roster as well for Week 4, as you also could prevent them from adding a key player they could use against you.

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles, Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Bears tight end Jimmy Graham are among my favorite players to add ahead of your Week 4 matchup.

I have added some more of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 4:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Nick Foles; RB | Carlos Hyde, Myles Gaskin; WR | Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk, Gabriel Davis; TE | Jimmy Graham; D/ST | Dallas Cowboys; K | Dan Bailey

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Kirk Cousins; RB |Travis Homer, Jeff Wilson Jr.; WR | Andy Isabella, Alshon Jeffery; TE | Logan Thomas; D/ST | New York Jets

TOP DROPS

QB | Daniel Jones; RB | Tarik Cohen, Dion Lewis; WR | N'Keal Harry, Desean Jackson; TE | Austin Hooper

QUARTERBACK

The Chicago Bears benched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3 and gave the job to Nick Foles. Foles responded to the move by passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns as he led the Bears to a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bears offense should continue to post solid fantasy football stats over the next few weeks with Foles at the helm. I expect the veteran quarterback to be on the weekly streaming radar going forward. He could produce like a Top 10 option in the right matchup.

Add Foles to your roster if you are desperate at the quarterback position or for when you need a replacement quarterback in the next few weeks because your quarterback has a bye week.

RUNNING BACK

Veteran running back Carlos Hyde is another must-add player in all leagues ahead of Week 4. Hyde should plug right into one of the league's best offenses after Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson sustained a knee injury in Week 3. Carson still has a chance to play in Week 4, but you should still add Hyde to your bench.

Hyde could be a Top 10 option if Carson were to miss time.

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin is another player who should be added to your roster if you play in a league with at least 14 teams. Gaskin has more value in points-per-reception formats, but also should be great depth for your bench for if your starter gets injured or you need a bye week replacement.

Gaskin is a low-end RB2 or flex option going forward.

WIDE RECEIVER

Minnesota Vikings rooking Justin Jefferson had a breakout game in Week 3, with 175 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. The Vikings should feed Jefferson once again in Week 4 when they face the Houston Texans. I like Jefferson as a low-end WR3 and a bye week fill-in option going forward.

He should produce some more WR2 weeks in great matchups.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk looked explosive in Week 3, with eight catches for 70 yards and three runs for 31 yards and a score against the New York Giants. I expect the 49ers to increase Aiyuk's target share going forward. He is another great matchup-dependent WR3.

TIGHT END

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham could be one of the benefactors from the team's change at quarterback. Graham went off for a season-high six catches for 60 yards and two scores in Week 3. I expect him to continue to produce alongside Foles as a low-end TE1 for the remainder of the season.

Graham should be added in all leagues that have at least 12 teams and require starting a tight end.