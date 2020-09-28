Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos placed Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey on season-ending injured reserve with a torn biceps, the team announced Monday.

Casey becomes the third Broncos starter to be lost for the season, joining All-Pro linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Denver also has been without quarterback Drew Lock, running back Phillip Lindsay and cornerback A.J. Bouye.

"It probably is in light of the amount that you're talking about so early in the season. Maybe in that regard it is," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters when asked whether the rash of injuries was uncharted territory for him as a coach.

"... We've just got to keep moving on, next guy up will have to go in there and play good. The rest of the team will have to play good around everybody else."

Casey, whom the Broncos acquired from the Tennessee Titans this past off-season, is believed to have sustained the injury in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran defensive lineman played 48 of the team's 68 defensive snaps in the game and finished with four tackles, a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hit.

"Like with a lot of injuries, they don't seem as bad [at first] as what they end up being and guys are able to finish [the game]," Fangio said.

We've placed DL Jurrell Casey & LB Austin Calitro on injured reserve.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 28, 2020

In three games this season, Casey recorded 14 total tackles and three passes defensed. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past five seasons.

The Broncos (0-3) play the New York Jets (0-3) on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.