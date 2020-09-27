Philadelphia Eagles squander late chance, tie with Cincinnati Bengals
Connor Grott
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) dives past Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) for a touchdown during the second half. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) smiles during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Trevor Williams (41) and Jalen Mills during the second half. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) intercepts the ball in front of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the second half. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Trevor Williams (41) during the second half. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) during the second half. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks off the field after throwing an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs between Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (31) and free safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the second half. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs past Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry (47) during the second half. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs past Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) during the first half. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) stiff arms Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander (21) during the first half. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) during the first half. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) jumps into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo
Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tee Higgins in regulation to put Cincinnati in position to win, but Eagles signal-caller Carson Wentz dove into the end zone in the final minute to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Wentz's late-game heroics helped set up a game-winning field goal chance in the extra quarter, but the Eagles squandered the opportunity with a penalty. Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott lined up for a 59-yard kick with 19 seconds remaining, but a false start on Matt Pryor forced the Eagles to punt and play for the tie.
The Eagles and Bengals moved to 0-2-1 on the season after the draw.
Eagles running back Miles Sanders had 18 carries for 95 yards and four catches for 12 yards. Greg Ward was the team's leading receiver with eight receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown.
Burrow, who was sacked eight times, completed 31 of his 44 pass attempts for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Boyd had a team-best 10 receptions for 125 yards, while Higgins finished with five grabs for 40 yards and two scores.
