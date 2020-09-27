Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles played to a 23-23 tie Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tee Higgins in regulation to put Cincinnati in position to win, but Eagles signal-caller Carson Wentz dove into the end zone in the final minute to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Wentz's late-game heroics helped set up a game-winning field goal chance in the extra quarter, but the Eagles squandered the opportunity with a penalty. Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott lined up for a 59-yard kick with 19 seconds remaining, but a false start on Matt Pryor forced the Eagles to punt and play for the tie.

The Eagles and Bengals moved to 0-2-1 on the season after the draw.

"This is a loss to me. We didn't win, that's all it is to me," Burrow said. "If you don't win, you lose. That's the mindset to me."

Wentz finished 29 of 47 for 225 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He added nine carries for 65 yards and the game-tying rushing score.

"Tying is no fun. It's an awkward way to end a game," Wentz said.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders had 18 carries for 95 yards and four catches for 12 yards. Greg Ward was the team's leading receiver with eight receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Burrow, who was sacked eight times, completed 31 of his 44 pass attempts for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Boyd had a team-best 10 receptions for 125 yards, while Higgins finished with five grabs for 40 yards and two scores.

The Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday. The Eagles visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.

