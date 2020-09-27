Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife, Jennifer, stopped a home intruder from kidnapping their 9-month-old grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement officials said Sunday.
Montana told the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that his grandchild was asleep in a playpen near the living room Saturday when an unknown woman entered their Malibu home and grabbed the child. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and his wife confronted the woman -- whom authorities identified as Sodsai Dalzell -- and tried to de-escalate the situation.
Police said a tussle ensued and Jennifer Montana managed to pry the child out of Dalzell's arms. The woman then fled to a nearby house, where she was found and arrested by deputies.
The 39-year-old Dalzell was booked into a Lynwood detention facility and is facing kidnapping and burglary charges. She is being held on $150,000 bail, according to county inmate records.
The grandchild wasn't hurt and no other injuries were reported, officials said.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out," the ex-NFL quarterback wrote Sunday on Twitter. "Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time."
Joe Montana, 64, played 13 years of his 15-year career with the 49ers. He won four Super Bowls with the franchise and retired after the 1994 campaign.
This week in the National Football League
Jacksonville Jaguars' James Robinson (30) runs for yardage against the Miami Dolphins in Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday. The Dolphins defeated
the Jaguars 31-13. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Robinson scores a touchdown. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Jaguars' Gardner Minshew II (15) throws a shuffle pass against the Dolphins. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff celebrates after a first down in the final minutes of the fourth quarter in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Rams defeated
the Eagles 37-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz throws a pass against the Rams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' T.J. Edwards (R) reacts after a tackle against the Rams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Josh Reynolds (R) is tackled by three Eagles defenders. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' John Johnson III (R) helps break up a pass possibly intended for the Eagles' Dallas Goedert. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Goff calls out a play. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Fletcher Cox (L) and Goff stand on the 50-yard line for the coin toss. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day takes a knee for the national anthem. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A worker walks through cardboard cut outs of fans before the Philadelphia Eagles play Los Angeles Rams in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Giants strong safety Jabrill Peppers (L) reaches out to grab Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery in Chicago on Sunday. The Bears defeated the Giants 17-13. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (R) looks for an open pass during play. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Darnell Mooney leaps for a touchdown catch in front of the Giants' Corey Ballentine. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Eddie Jackson (L) drives the Giants' Evan Engram out of bounds. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Giants' Golden Tate takes a knee in prayer before the game. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo