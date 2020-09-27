Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife, Jennifer, stopped a home intruder from kidnapping their 9-month-old grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement officials said Sunday.

Montana told the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that his grandchild was asleep in a playpen near the living room Saturday when an unknown woman entered their Malibu home and grabbed the child. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and his wife confronted the woman -- whom authorities identified as Sodsai Dalzell -- and tried to de-escalate the situation.

Police said a tussle ensued and Jennifer Montana managed to pry the child out of Dalzell's arms. The woman then fled to a nearby house, where she was found and arrested by deputies.

The 39-year-old Dalzell was booked into a Lynwood detention facility and is facing kidnapping and burglary charges. She is being held on $150,000 bail, according to county inmate records.

The grandchild wasn't hurt and no other injuries were reported, officials said.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out," the ex-NFL quarterback wrote Sunday on Twitter. "Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time."

Joe Montana, 64, played 13 years of his 15-year career with the 49ers. He won four Super Bowls with the franchise and retired after the 1994 campaign.