Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Jared Cook and Tyler Higbee lead my Week 3 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2020.

Jonnu Smith, Darren Waller, Mike Gesicki, Noah Fant and Hunter Henry round out my Top 10 options at the position. Mo Alie-Cox of the Indianapolis Colts and Logan Thomas of the Washington Football Team are among my favorite sleepers this week.

An early explosion of offense around the league has led to increased relevance for tight ends through two weeks of the fantasy football season. Check out my weekly waiver wire article for more great options for your fantasy football team's tight end slot in Week 3.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens should score in bunches in a high-octane Monday Night Football matchup. I expect Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to be one of the most productive players in the game. Kelce is my top tight end this week.

The Ravens have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Kelce should have at least eight catches and has a great chance to score multiple times in Week 3.

Mark Andrews will be the tight end on the other side of the field when the Ravens take on Kelce's Chiefs to cap off the Week 3 schedule.

Andrews scored twice in Week 1 and should return to the end zone in Week 3. He is my No. 2 tight end this week and should be in lineups regardless of league format.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee lands at No. 5 in my rankings. Higbee exploded for three touchdowns in Week 2 and should continue to be an integral part of the Rams offense.

I expect the tight end to catch at least five passes for 50 yards and to return to the end zone in a game against the New York Giants Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki hauled in eight catches for 130 yards and a score in Week 2. He should continue his breakout campaign on Thursday Night Football when the Dolphins face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have allowed a league-high 198 recieving yards to tight ends this season. I expect Gesicki to see double-digit targets in Week 3 and turn that into a great fantasy football performance. He is my No. 8 tight end this week and is a must-start in leagues that require starting tight ends.

LONGSHOTS

Mo Alie-Cox has done a fantastic job as a replacement for injured Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. He'll return to that role in Week 3 when the Colts host the New York Jets, who just allowed two touchdowns to San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed.

Alie-Cox had 111 yards on five catches in Week 2. I expect him to come close to 100 receiving yards again in Week 3. He is No. 11 in my rankings, but should only be in lineups for leagues that require starting tight ends.

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas is my No. 15 tight end option and lands in streaming territory for Week 3.

Thomas had a touchdown in Week 1 and hauled in four catches in Week 2. He should surpass that total in this game against the Cleveland Browns, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2020.

Cleveland allowed 11 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown to Cincinnati Bengals tight ends in Week 2. Thomas could end up as a Top 10 fantasy football tight end for Week 3 if he gets into the end zone against the Browns.

Week 3 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at BAL

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. KC

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CIN

4. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. GB

5. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at BUF

6. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans at MIN

7. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders at NE

8. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at JAX

9. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. TB

10. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. CAR

11. Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts vs. NYJ

12. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons vs. CHI

13. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. SF

14. Jordan Reed, San Francisco 49ers at NYG

15. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team at CLE

16. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns vs. WAS

17. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. HOU

18. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CIN

19. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at ARI

20. Chris Herndon, New York Jets at IND