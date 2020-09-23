Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The NFL players union on Wednesday said it has launched an investigation into the Los Angeles Chargers' handling of an injury to veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
The Chargers said Taylor, 31, had difficulty breathing before their game Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. He was taken to the locker room at SoFi Stadium and then transported to a hospital, misisng his Week 2 start against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert started in place of Taylor. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Sunday he did not know how serious Taylor's injury was. The team said he had a chest injury and had experienced "pains" in that area.
Lynn said Taylor was home on Monday and "doing well."
Sources told NFL Network Taylor had an "adverse reaction" after he received a painkiller injection to address a rib injury, but Lynn refuted that report Monday.
"I hadn't heard that one, but there were some complications," Lynn told reporters.
Lynn also said he did not want to get into the details of what "went wrong with Tyrod." Taylor was on the Chargers' injury report Friday due to cracked ribs.
Sources provided ESPN and NFL Network with additional details about the injury Wednesday and said Taylor had a lung punctured during the injection.
"Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday collecting facts," said George Atallah, the union's assistant executive director of external affairs. "An investigation has been initiated."
The Chargers will host the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Herbert -- the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft -- is expected to get his second career start.
