Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Kyler Murray tops my Week 3 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2020.

Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers round out my Top 5 options for Week 3. Tom Brady, Ryan Tannehill, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Ben Roethlisberger also land in my Top 10.

Gardner Minshew and Baker Mayfield also are among the quarterbacks I would consider starting this week due to great matchups and their recent stellar performances. Check out my weekly waiver wire article for options of players to add at each position.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Kyler Murray has been one of the top fantasy football quarterbacks in 2020. He should continue that trend in Week 3 when his Arizona Cardinals host the Detroit Lions, a unit that allowed three touchdown passes from Mitchell Trubisky in Week 1 and two scores from Aaron Rodgers in Week 2.

Murray is my No. 1 quarterback for Week 3. I expect the Cardinals quarterback to post at least 70 rushing yards and throw multiple touchdown passes against the Lions Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is my No. 3 quarterback for Week 3. Jackson had a quiet Week 2 performance, but will be on the prime time stage this week for a Monday Night Football matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

I expect Jackson to rise to the occasion and throw for at least 250 yards and two scores. He also should produce on the ground and should post an elite QB1 performance Monday in Baltimore.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Tom Brady has not been a Top 10 fantasy football quarterback so far in 2020, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has just started to click. Brady played without star wide receiver Chris Godwin in Week 2, but still posted 200-plus passing yards and a touchdown and led his team to a win.

I expect the veteran quarterback to return to the Top 10 in Week 3 when the Buccaneers battle the Denver Broncos. The Broncos offense took huge hits with injuries to starting quarterback Drew Lock and wide receiver Courtland Sutton in Week 2.

Denver should struggle to keep its offense on the field in Week 3, which will give Brady a lot of time on the field to produce fantasy points against tired defenders.

Godwin also will return to the Buccaneers lineup this week and should give Brady a boost. I have Brady at No. 6 in my Week 3 rankings. I expect at least 250 passing yards and three scores from the future Hall of Famer.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is my No. 10 option this week. Roethlisberger has been a low-end QB1 in deeper leagues so far in 2020. He should improve his season-long position with a solid Week 3 showing against the Houston Texans.

The Texans limited Lamar Jackson in Week 2, but could have trouble matching up with the Steelers in this game. I expect at least 250 passing yards and two scores from Roethlisberger Sunday in Pittsburgh.

LONGSHOTS

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is my No. 11 quarterback for Week 3. He has been a Top 10 fantasy football quarterback so far this season.

I expect another big performance from the Jaguars quarterback this week when the Jaguars host a Miami Dolphins team that just allowed four touchdown passes to Josh Allen.

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones also sustained a groin injury in Week 2 and would have to heal very quickly in order to suit up for this Thursday Night Football matchup.

Minshew should throw multiple touchdowns against this struggling defense.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has struggled through two weeks, but also could be in for a big game when the Browns host the Washington Football Team Sunday in Cleveland. Washington hasn't been terrible on defense so far in 2020, but is going into its second consecutive road matchup and the Browns have just started to gel.

Washington's primary focus likely will be to stop the Browns running game, which should open up space for Mayfield. The Browns quarterback is my No. 18 option this week, but I wouldn't start him unless you are desperate at the position.

Week 3 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. DET

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. DAL

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. KC

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at BAL

5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at NO

6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DEN

7. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at MIN

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at SEA

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. LAR

10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. HOU

11. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. MIA

12. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. CHI

13. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. GB

14. Cam Newton, New England Patriots vs. LV

15. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CIN

16. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at PIT

17. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at BUF

18. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. WAS

19. Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts vs. NYJ

20. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. TEN