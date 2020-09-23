Sept. 23 (UPI) -- DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Godwin, Davante Adams, D.K. Metcalf and Allen Robinson top my Week 3 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyreek Hill, Adam Thielen, Amari Cooper and Tyler Lockett round out my Top 10 options for Week 3. Terry McLaurin, D.J. Chark, Corey Davis and CeeDee Lamb also are among my favorite starts this week.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver. Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 3 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin sat out in Week 2 due to a concussion. He is expected to return in Week 3 when the Buccaneers battle the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to wide receivers this season and should be on the field a lot in this matchup, as I expect the Denver offense to struggle to stay on the field. That should lead to plenty of opportunities for Godwin, my No. 2 wide receiver for Week 3.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is off to a hot start in 2020, with at least 90 yards and a touchdown in each of his first two games. He should shine again in Week 3, when the Seahawks battle the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through two Weeks.

Metcalf is my No. 4 wide receiver for Week 3. I expect at least 100 yards and a touchdown from the Seahawks pass catcher in this matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin had a breakout campaign in 2019 and is off to a great start in 2020.

McLaurin went off for 125 yards and a score on seven catches in Week 2. This week he'll face a Cleveland Browns defense that was just torched by Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

McLaurin is a WR1 play in deeper leagues and lands at No. 14 in my rankings.

LONGSHOTS

Corey Davis has benefited from Ryan Tannehill's hot start to the season as the Tennessee Titans offense has thrived through two weeks. Davis is my No. 28 option this week and is a great WR3 candidate due to his matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have already allowed a league-high five touchdowns to opposing wide receivers. They also have allowed the second-most fantasy points to the position. Keep Davis in your starting lineup in Week 3.

Dallas Cowboys rookie CeeDee Lamb is my No. 29 option for Week 3, but is a bit of a risky choice for your starting lineup. I would plug Lamb into your WR3 slot if you are in a league with at least 14 teams and have to start three wide receivers.

Lamb should produce in a matchup against a Seattle Seahawks defense that has allowed a league-high 731 yards to wide receivers through two weeks. The Cowboys rookie could prove to be the team's most-productive wide receiver in Week 3 if the Seahawks choose to take Amari Cooper out of the game as part of their defensive strategy.

Week 3 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. DET

2. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DEN

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at NO

4. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. DAL

5. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at ATL

6. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. HOU

7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at BAL

8. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. TEN

9. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at SEA

10. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. DAL

11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DEN

12. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at ARI

13. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. CHI

14. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team at CLE

15. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. LAR

16. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. WAS

17. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at LAC

18. John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. LAR

19. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. CHI

20. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at BUF

21. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals at PHI

22. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at BUF

23. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at PHI

24. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. LV

25. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. KC

26. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. CAR

27. Will Fuller, Houston Texans at PIT

28. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans at MIN

29. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at SEA

30. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. NYJ

31. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. CAR

32. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers at NO

33. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. SF

34. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. HOU

35. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers at LAC

36. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. WAS

37. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at PIT

38. Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints vs. GB

39. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers at LAC

40. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints vs. GB

41. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at SEA

42. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. TB

43. Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears at ATL

44. Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions at ARI

45. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at NO

46. DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CIN

47. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at NYG

48. N'Keal Harry, New England Patriots vs. LV

49. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons vs. CHI

50. Golden Tate, New York Giants vs. SF