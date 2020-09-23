Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers on Wednesday placed Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games.
McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain during the Panthers' Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The star tailback is expected to miss four to six weeks because of the right ankle injury, but he said Monday that he hopes to return faster than that timeline.
"They say four to six weeks [to recover]," McCaffrey told reporters Monday. "Well, that's a challenge to me. Hopefully, I'll get back a lot earlier than this. I'm going to attack this just like I attack anything else and go from there."
Mike Davis, who had one rushing attempt and caught eight passes for 74 yards against the Buccaneers, is expected to be the starter for the Panthers' Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team also has Trenton Cannon on the active roster and Reggie Bonnafon on the practice squad.
The Panthers made McCaffrey the NFL's highest-paid running back this past off-season with a four-year, $64 million extension that averages about $16 million each year. In the 2019 campaign, he became only the third player in league history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.
In two games this season, McCaffrey has 41 carries for 156 yards and four touchdowns. He also has seven receptions for 67 yards on nine targets.
The Panthers (0-2) travel to play the Chargers (1-1) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
This week in the National Football League
The Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff celebrates after a first down in the final minutes of the fourth quarter in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Rams defeated
the Eagles 37-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz throws a pass against the Rams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' T.J. Edwards (R) reacts after a tackle against the Rams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Josh Reynolds (R) is tackled by three Eagles defenders. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' John Johnson III (R) helps break up a pass possibly intended for the Eagles' Dallas Goedert. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Goff calls out a play. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Fletcher Cox (L) and Goff stand on the 50-yard line for the coin toss. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day takes a knee for the national anthem. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A worker walks through cardboard cut outs of fans before the Philadelphia Eagles play Los Angeles Rams in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Giants strong safety Jabrill Peppers (L) reaches out to grab Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery in Chicago on Sunday. The Bears defeated the Giants 17-13. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (R) looks for an open pass during play. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Darnell Mooney leaps for a touchdown catch in front of the Giants' Corey Ballentine. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Eddie Jackson (L) drives the Giants' Evan Engram out of bounds. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Giants' Golden Tate takes a knee in prayer before the game. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo