Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The NFL has fined three head coaches and their respective teams a combined total of more than $1 million for not wearing masks on the sideline in Week 2 of the 2020 season.
Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio and Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll were fined $100,000 apiece for not wearing masks -- a violation of the league's COVID-19 protocol.
The 49ers, Seahawks and Broncos also were fined $250,000 apiece. Monday's round of fines did not include any discipline for the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints matchup Monday in New Orleans.
Saints coach Sean Payton and Raiders coach Jon Gruden each were shown without masks at times on ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast.
Payton and Gruden have previously tested positive for COVID-19, but have since recovered.
NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent sent a memo to teams after Week 1, which stated that failure to follow the protocol and wear the masks would lead to sanctions. Several coaches were shown without masks in Week 1.
Seven new confirmed COVID-19 positives emerged out of 40,479 tests of NFL players and personnel from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12. Two players and five personnel members tested positive for COVID-19 as part of that round of tests.
Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season starts with a Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars matchup at 8:20 p.m. EDT Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla.
