Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Injuries continue to sweep through the NFL just two weeks through the 2020 season, which means fantasy football team owners must make lineup adjustments. The latest wave of ailments has Dion Lewis as my top waiver wire addition in all fantasy football leagues.

Running back Saquon Barkley -- a consensus Top 3 pick in most leagues -- should be dropped in all leagues after he sustained a season-ending injury in Week 2.

Several other players sustained season-ending injuries or long-term injuries, which creates opportunities for players who should be added to your roster.

You should look to add depth to your roster for the eventuality of future injuries to your players. You also should look to add players who could get more opportunities if the starter at their position on their respective team were to sustain an injury.

Make sure to look at your opponent's roster as well for Week 3, as you could prevent them from adding a key player they could use against you.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis and Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox are among my other waiver wire priorities for Week 3.

I have added some more of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 3:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Joe Burrow; RB | Dion Lewis, Mike Davis, Jerick McKinnon; WR | Corey Davis, Danny Amendola; TE | Mo Alie-Cox; D/ST | Tampa Bay Buccaneers; K | Josh Lambo

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Justin Herbert; RB |Darrell Henderson, Wayne, Gallman; WR | Allen Lazard, Scotty Miller; TE | Jordan Reed; D/ST | Jacksonville Jaguars

TOP DROPS

QB | Jimmy Garoppolo, Drew Lock; RB | Saquon Barkley; WR | Courtland Sutton; TE | Rob Gronkowski

QUARTERBACK

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is one of my favorite quarterbacks to add from this week's waiver wire. Burrow's Bengals are 0-2 to start the 2020 season, but the young quarterback has shown promise. Burrow scored a rushing touchdown in Week 1. He went off for 316 yards and three touchdown passes in Week 2.

I expect Burrow to post QB1 numbers again in Week 3 when the Bengals battle the Philadelphia Eagles, who just allowed three touchdown passes to Jared Goff in Week 2 after struggling in Week 1 against the Washington Football Team offense.

Burrow should have at least two passing scores and 300 passing yards in Week 3. He is worth a streaming start if you need help at quarterback.

RUNNING BACK

Dion Lewis is one of my top waiver wire priorities at running back. Lewis has immediate value in the New York Giants offense after Saquon Barkley sustained a season-ending injury. Lewis should provide value as a flex play in deeper leagues going forward, especially in points per reception formats.

I wouldn't throw Lewis into your starting lineup immediately, but I would add him to your bench for when you need a bye week replacement or can use him in a good matchup.

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis is another player you should target this week on the waiver wire. Davis should get most of the workload as the Panthers look to fill in for Christian McCaffrey, who will miss multiple weeks due to an ankle injury.

The Panthers face a tough Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 3, which means you shouldn't trust Davis too much quite yet. I would add him to my bench and wait for a better matchup to use him, if you have that luxury. If not, he should produce low-end RB2 numbers in Week 3 and has immediate value in leagues with at least 14 teams.

WIDE RECEIVER

You might have missed out if you didn't pluck Corey Davis off the waiver wire or add him as a free agent last week. The Tennessee Titans wide receiver appears to be a breakout candidate after two solid starts to launch his 2020 campaign.

Davis had 101 yards on seven catches in Week 1. He had three catches for 36 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 2.

The 2-0 Titans are on a roll and Davis' emergence has been part of the reason for that. I like Davis as a WR3 going forward, regardless of the injury to fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown. He should be rostered in all leagues that have at least 12 teams and start three wide receivers.

TIGHT END

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is out for multiple games due to an ankle injury. Mo Alie-Cox has stepped up in his absence. Alie-Cox went off for five catches and 111 yards in Week 2. He should have another impressive game in Week 3 when the Colts face the 0-2 New York Jets.

Alie-Cox is a must-add in leagues that have at least 12 teams and have a tight end slot. The Colts love to use tight ends in their offense and Alie-Cox is a TE1 candidate in Week 3.