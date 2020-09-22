Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake top my Week 3 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Derrick Henry, Ezekiel Elliott, Austin Ekeler, James Conner and Chris Carson round out my Top 10 options for Week 3. Miles Sanders, Melvin Gordon and DeAndre Swift also are among my other favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley should be removed from all lineups after they each sustained Week 2 injuries. Fantasy football team owners also should monitor the health of other running backs who were banged up in Week 2.

Those injuries have led to increased relevance for former backup ball carriers who could help your team immediately. If you had one of the injured running backs and need a replacement, try to target a player who will get a lot of carriers, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 3 matchup.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for options of players to add at each position.

TOP SHELF

Aaron Jones had one of the best weeks for any fantasy football player in Week 2 after he posted 236 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 22 touches in a win over the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers running back also had a touchdown in Week 1 and is one of the best fantasy football players so far this year.

Jones is my No. 3 running back this week for when the Packers battle the New Orleans Saints, a unit that just allowed a big game to Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. Jones is an elite RB1 until further notice.

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake was drafted to be an RB1, but has yet to produce like an elite option. I expect his breakout game to come in Week 3 when the Cardinals battle the Detroit Lions defense that Aaron Jones just torched.

Drake is my No. 5 option for Week 3.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has also somewhat underwhelmed his fantasy football owners so far in 2020, but should have a huge performance in Week 3. The Chargers battle the Carolina Panthers this week, a unit that just allowed 103 yards and two scores to Leonard Fournette and a receiving score to Ronald Jones.

I expect Ekeler to explode and be a Top 10 running back in Week 3. He is my No. 7 option this week.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has a Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, a defense that has allowed a league-high 358 rushing yards through two weeks. Sanders should be a huge part of the Eagles game plan this week and is my No. 14 option at the position.

He is a great candidate for your RB2 or flex spot. I expect Sanders to post at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 3.

LONGSHOTS

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is my No. 16 option at the position in Week 3. I expect the RB2 to have a huge game against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that has been scorched by opposing running backs so far this season. Gordon has back-to-back games with at least 80 yards from scrimmage to start his 2020 campaign and should surpass that total in Week 3.

Detroit Lions rookie DeAndre Swift might be in a crowded backfield, but I like his chances to breakout in Week 3. The Lions battle the Arizona Cardinals this week, a unit that has struggled so far to defend dynamic playmakers like Swift.

The Lions have slowly increased Swift's workload through the first two weeks and should add to it again in Week 3. I expect at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a score from the rookie in this matchup. Swift is my No. 19 option at the position.

Week 3 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at TEN

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. GB

3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at NO

4. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at NE

5. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals vs. DET

6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at MIN

7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at SEA

8. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. CAR

9. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. HOU

10. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks vs. DAL

11. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. WAS

12. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at PHI

13. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at ATL

14. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CIN

15. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. NYJ

16. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. TB

17. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs at BAL

18. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens vs. KC

19. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at ARI

20. David Johnson, Houston Texans at PIT

21. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers at NYG

22. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DEN

23. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. WAS

24. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons vs. CHI

25. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. LAR

26. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams at BUF

27. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. KC

28. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at CLE

29. James White, New England Patriots vs. LV

30. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. MIA