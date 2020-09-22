Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes to lead the Las Vegas Raiders to a Monday Night Football win over the New Orleans Saints in their first game at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller also had 12 catches for 103 yards and a score in the 34-24 win. Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed 26 of 38 passes for 312 yards, one score and one interception in the setback.

"I'll let everyone else talk about the statement [win]," Carr told reporters. "I'm tired of talking. ... It's nice to go out and to be 2-0.

"It's nice to play against the Saints, the world champions, the top whatever defense, the top whatever offense. This special teams unit is one of the best in the league. It feels good, a good win on Monday night, but just like I told the guys after the game, 'the job's not done.'"

Saints kicker Wil Lutz made a 31-yard field goal on the first drive of the game for an early lead. The Saints then went up 10-0 on an Alvin Kamara rushing score with 3:55 remaining in the quarter.

The Raiders finally got on the scoreboard with an 11-play, 58-yard drive. Carr threw a three-yard touchdown toss to Alec Ingold at the end of the drive 8:59 before halftime.

The Saints answered on the next drive when Brees threw a six-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jared Cook. The touchdown pushed the Saints lead back to 10 points.

Carr then orchestrated a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive, capped off with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones.

Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow intercepted Brees on the next possession. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson then made a 28-yard field goal to tie the score at 17-17.

Carr capped off another long drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to Waller on the first drive of the second half to give the Raiders a 24-17 edge. The Raiders added to the lead with a 20-yard Jalen Richard rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

The Saints cut the lead to seven points with a Kamara rushing touchdown with 4:38 remaining. Carlson then hit a 54-yard kick for the Raiders on the next possession to push their lead back to 10 points.

The Raiders defense then stuffed the Saints on their final possession to secure the victory.

"We didn't possess the ball enough offensively," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "We couldn't get off the field defensively. We have to a do a better job of coaching. I don't think it's going to be a real pleasant film to watch, for some of our star players as well."

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had 105 yards from scrimmage on 30 touches in the win. Carr completed 28 of 38 passes for 282 yards, in addition to his trio of touchdowns. Kamara had 174 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 22 touches for the Saints. Trey Hendrickson, Malcolm Jenkins and David Onyemata each had a sack in the loss.

"We knew it would be a 15-round fight," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. "We knew the Saints would give us everything they had."

The Raiders (2-0) face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Saints (1-1) host the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. EDT on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.