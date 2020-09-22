Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Darius Leonard unintentionally threw a young fan his wedding ring after the team's 28-11 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Leonard was making his way back to the Colts' locker room when he gave the fan his game-worn gloves as a souvenir. But the linebacker didn't realize that his wedding ring -- which he wears during games -- had slipped off and was inside his left glove.

Advertisement

It wasn't until Leonard had showered and dressed that he noticed the ring was missing.

"Once I put my gloves on, my ring is on," Leonard said Tuesday on SportsCenter. "Once I knew I took the gloves off and that's the only thing that could have possibly happened, that's when in my mind when I threw my glove, the ring went with it. Thought I might not see that ring again."

The family that had the gloves quickly noticed the ring was inside and alerted Leonard's wife, Kayla, with a direct message on social media.

"Luckily, before I even got home and told her, they [messaged] her and told her they had the ring," Leonard said. "It would have been bad if I had come home without the ring and no one said anything, but they had said something to her.

"... It was amazing. I always say that it's a showcase of his parents. The honesty of saying they found it. Some people wouldn't have said anything. They would have said it's a souvenir. I thank them for blessing me to give my ring back, thanking them for being honest. It couldn't have happened to a better family."

Leonard, who still plans to wear his wedding ring during games, said he will send a jersey to the fan as a token of his appreciation.

"I'll give them a jersey or something," Leonard said. "Definitely have to return a favor."

The Colts (1-1) host the New York Jets (0-2) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

RELATED Broncos to sign QB Blake Bortles after Drew Lock injury