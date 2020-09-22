Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons will allow a limited number of fans to attend games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning Oct. 11 against the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Tuesday.

The team said in August that no fans would be allowed at the stadium through the month of September due to the coronavirus pandemic. The latest decision to welcome fans back was based on the decline in COVID-19 cases in Georgia.

MLS club Atlanta United, who shares Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the Falcons, also will compete in front of a small number of fans. All fans will be required to wear masks.

"We are thrilled to invite fans of both the Falcons and Atlanta United back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium," Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, said in a statement Tuesday. "Having fans watch from alternative locations was a difficult, but important, decision.

"It's been challenging for both teams to play without fans, but their well-being as well as the safety of our associates and fans was paramount."

The Falcons said they will host about 500 friends, family and associates for their Week 3 home game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday to test stadium operations and protocols.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium initially planned to host between 10,000 and 20,000 fans at the 71,000-seat stadium until the coronavirus disrupted those plans. Officials haven't determined how many fans will be allowed to attend games come Oct. 11.