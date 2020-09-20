Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder and his wife, Tanya, missed Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team announced in a statement that Snyder and his wife tested negative for the virus but are in quarantine as a precaution. The two were exposed to COVID-19 by a longtime friend.

According to the team, it was the first time in Snyder's 21-year ownership of the franchise that the two failed to attend a Washington game in person.

"Although the Snyders will not be present at today's game in Arizona against the Cardinals, the health and safety of those with whom they may come into contact is paramount," team physician Anthony Casolaro said in a statement. "They will be with the team in spirit, watching the game from home and rooting for a Washington victory."

The Cardinals earned a 30-15 win over Washington on Sunday.