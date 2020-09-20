Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for his team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. He should be removed from all fantasy football lineups.

The Buccaneers announced that Godwin would not play on Saturday after the star wide receiver was put into the concussion protocol after last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Advertisement

Godwin did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday, but got in a limited session Friday.

His absence on Sunday should open the door for more targets for fellow wide receivers Mike Evans, Justin Watson and Scotty Miller. I expect Evans to post WR1 numbers, but Watson and Miller are not reliable enough to start in Week 2.

Godwin's absence also should give a slight boost to tight ends O.J. Howard and Rob Gronkowski. Howard and Gronkowski are both worth starting in leagues that require starting tight ends.

If you have Godwin on your roster and don't have a replacement option on your bench, take a look at players you can add through free agency who have good matchups in Week 2. Check out my Week 2 wide receiver rankings to get an idea of players I like at the position.

The Buccaneers host the Panthers at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.