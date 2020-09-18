New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres went 1 for 5 with a home run in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton went 4 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka allowed seven hits and three runs in seven innings to earn his third win of the season in a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees set a Major League Baseball record with 19 home runs in a three-game span with a six-homer outing in their latest win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.
Blue Jays starter Julian Merryweather allowed a walk, a double and another walk in the bottom of the first inning. He then allowed a Stanton RBI single. Torres followed by grounding into a double play, but Voit scored during the sequence for a 2-0 lead.
The Blue Jays responded with a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. home run in the third frame. Bo Bichette also plated Danny Jansen with an RBI single in the same frame to tie the score at 2-2.
Sanchez plated Clint Frazier with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning before the Yankees smacked home runs in five of the next six at-bats in the inning. Gardner hit a 412-foot, two-run shot to spark the barrage of bombs.
LeMahieu hit the next pitch to right field for a 349-foot shot. Voit followed with a 398-foot solo homer. Blue Jays relief pitcher Chase Anderson struck out Aaron Hicks in the next at-bat before Torres stepped into the batter's box and hit a 3-2 fastball to left field for a 428-foot homer.
Gurriel hit his second home run of the game in the top of the next inning. Sanchez returned to the plate for a 372-foot solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Yankees a 10-3 lead.
The Blue Jays posted four runs in the top of the ninth frame, but couldn't close the gap and force extra innings. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman allowed a two-run single by Bichette before he struck out the final two batters of the game to earn his third save of 2020.
Stanton went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Yankees. Sanchez, Voit and Gardner had two hits apiece for the Yankees. Voit leads MLB with 20 home runs this season.
Gurriel went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs as part of his two-homer performance. Merryweather allowed two hits and two runs in one inning in his start for Toronto. Anderson allowed eight hits and seven runs in 2 2/3 innings to take his second loss of the season.
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant hits a single against the Cleveland Indians in Chicago on Wednesday. The Cubs defeated the Indians 3-2. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Oscar Mercado reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Kyle Schwarber (R) is congratulated by Cameron Maybin after scoring against the Indians. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera hits a two-run homer against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday. The Nationals defeated the Rays 4-2. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Yoshimoto Tsutsugo (L) congratulates Brandon Lowe after his solo home run off the Nationals. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Juan Soto tosses his helmet to the dirt after striking out against the Rays' Peter Fairbanks. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Randy Arozarena races from second base to score on Nate Lowe's RBI double off the Nationals' starter Austin Voth. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees Giancarlo Stanton breaks a bat with a swing against the Toronto Blue Jays in New York City on Tuesday. The Yankess defeated the Blue Jays 20-6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Luke Voit (R) celebrates with Stanton after he hit a three-run homer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Voit smiles crossing home plate after hitting a three-run homer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Chicago White Sox players celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Twins 3-1 in Chicago on Monday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Twins' Byron Buxton bats against the White Sox. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The White Sox's Nick Madrigal runs to steal first base. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
White Sox player Adam Engel hits an RBI-single against the Twins. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina is tagged out near home plate by Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson in St. Louis on Sunday. The Reds defeated the Cardinals 10-5. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Harrison Bader motions to the press box after touching home plate to hit a three-run homer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Kolten Wong walks to the plate to bat. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Cardinals mascot Fredbird sits under an umbrella with a fishing pole among cutouts of fans watching the Reds and Cardinals play. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Houston Astros' reliever Ryan Pressly (L) fist bumps with catcher Mart'n Maldonado after earning his ninth save with a 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Kenley Jansen winds up to deliver against the Astros. Jansen blew a three-run lead in a 7-5 loss, exiting after the Astros scored four runs on five hits and an error by third baseman Max Muncy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Astros' Josh Reddick hits a two RBI double off Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo