Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees set a Major League Baseball record with 19 home runs in a three-game span with a six-homer outing in their latest win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees have hit at least six home runs in three consecutive games after the 10-7 win Thursday in New York City. Brett Gardner, D.J. LeMahieu, Luke Voit, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez all went deep in the triumph.

The Yankees (29-21) are on an eight-game winning streak and are 2 1/2 games ahead of the Blue Jays (26-23) for the second playoff berth out of the American League East.

The home run outburst included five Yankees blasts in the fourth inning.

"That was a lot of fun," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "It was a tie game going into that inning and then everyone just started unloading.

"It was really good to see everyone contributing."

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka allowed seven hits and three runs in seven innings to move to 3-2 on the season.

RELATED Dodgers become first team to clinch spot in 2020 MLB playoffs

Blue Jays starter Julian Merryweather allowed a walk, a double and another walk in the bottom of the first inning. He then allowed a Stanton RBI single. Torres followed by grounding into a double play, but Voit scored during the sequence for a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Jays responded with a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. home run in the third frame. Bo Bichette also plated Danny Jansen with an RBI single in the same frame to tie the score at 2-2.

Sanchez plated Clint Frazier with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning before the Yankees smacked home runs in five of the next six at-bats in the inning. Gardner hit a 412-foot, two-run shot to spark the barrage of bombs.

LeMahieu hit the next pitch to right field for a 349-foot shot. Voit followed with a 398-foot solo homer. Blue Jays relief pitcher Chase Anderson struck out Aaron Hicks in the next at-bat before Torres stepped into the batter's box and hit a 3-2 fastball to left field for a 428-foot homer.

Gurriel hit his second home run of the game in the top of the next inning. Sanchez returned to the plate for a 372-foot solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Yankees a 10-3 lead.

The Blue Jays posted four runs in the top of the ninth frame, but couldn't close the gap and force extra innings. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman allowed a two-run single by Bichette before he struck out the final two batters of the game to earn his third save of 2020.

Stanton went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Yankees. Sanchez, Voit and Gardner had two hits apiece for the Yankees. Voit leads MLB with 20 home runs this season.

Gurriel went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs as part of his two-homer performance. Merryweather allowed two hits and two runs in one inning in his start for Toronto. Anderson allowed eight hits and seven runs in 2 2/3 innings to take his second loss of the season.

The Yankees battle the Boston Red Sox at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday at Fenway Park in Boston. The Blue Jays face the Philadelphia Phillies in a doubleheader at 4:05 and 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.