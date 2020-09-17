Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, George Kittle and Hunter Henry lead my Week 2 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2020.

Jared Cook, Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, Tyler Higbee and Evan Engram round out my Top 10 options for Week 2. Eric Ebron of the Pittsburgh Steelers is among my favorite sleepers this week at the position.

I recommend starting a tight end who will be the first or second target in their respective offense and has a great chance to exploit a bad defense. Check out my weekly waiver wire article for options of players to add at each position.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is my No. 1 option at the position this week. Andrews had two touchdowns in Week 1 and should have a high yardage total in Week 2 when the Ravens battle a Houston Texans squad that just allowed 50 yards and a score to Travis Kelce.

Andrews should never come out of your lineup, regardless of league format, but should be especially valuable in Week 2.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry failed to reach the end zone in Week 1, but did haul in five catches for 73 yards.

This week he'll face the Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chargers to trail for most of this game, which should make Henry a prime candidate for a ton of targets. He is my No. 5 tight end.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller lands at No. 7 in my Week 2 rankings. Waller had just 45 yards and six catches in Week 1, but should bounce back against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

The Saints should dominate this game and the Raiders will need to lean on Waller to keep pace with the New Orleans offense.

I expect at least eight catches and 100 yards from Waller in Week 2.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee also failed to reach the end zone in Week 1. This week he'll go up against a Philadelphia Eagles secondary that struggled to contain the Washington Football Team offense in Week 1.

I expect the Rams to use Higbee and a balanced approach to win this game and post solid fantasy football stats.

LONGSHOTS

Evan Engram of the New York Giants turned seven targets into just two catches for nine yards in Week 1, but lands at No. 10 in my Week 2 rankings. The Giants are set to face a Chicago Bears defense that just allowed 56 yards and a score to T.J. Hockenson of the Detroit Lions.

I expect Engram to post even better numbers than Hockenson in Week 2. He should be started in all leagues that have at least 10 teams and require starting tight ends.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron had one catch for 18 yards in Week 1, but should stay in your lineup if you are in a tight end league.

The Steelers face the Denver Broncos this week in what I expect to be a close game. Look for Ebron to haul in at least five catches for 50 yards. He could prove to be an elite TE1 if he reaches the end zone.

Ebron is my No. 12 tight end for Week 2.

Week 2 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at HOU

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. LAR

4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at NYJ

5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

6. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at LV

7. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NO

8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. LAR

9. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at PHI

10. Evan Engram, New York Giants at CHI

11. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

12. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DEN

13. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns vs. CIN

14. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at GB

15. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons at DAL

16. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at PIT

17. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts vs. MIN

18. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

19. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF

20. Chris Herndon, New York Jets vs. SF