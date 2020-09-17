Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson tops my Week 2 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2020.

Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson round out my Top 5 options for Week 2. Matt Ryan, Kyler Murray, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and DeShaun Watson also land in my Top 10.

Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo also are among the quarterbacks I would consider starting this week if you are weak at the position. Check out my weekly waiver wire article for options of players to add at each position.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson got off to a great start in Week 1 with three touchdown passes against the Cleveland Browns. He is my top quarterback this week as the Baltimore Ravens battle the Houston Texans, who allowed three touchdown passes in Week 1 and allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season.

Jackson should post close to 100 rushing yards in this matchup and find the end zone with several touchdown tosses.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed the doubters he still has a lot left in the tank in Week 1 when he passed for 364 yards and four scores in a win over the Minnesota Vikings. He is my No. 3 quarterback this week as the Packers battle the Detroit Lions, a unit that just allowed three touchdown passes to Mitchell Trubisky.

Keep Rodgers in your lineup until he cools off. He should post another multiple touchdown game again in this NFC North clash.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Dak Prescott appeared ready for a smoldering start in 2020 after the Dallas Cowboys added weapons to their passing attack, but managed just one touchdown toss in Week 1. I expect him to rebound in a big way in Week 2 when the Cowboys host the Atlanta Falcons, a unit that was just torched by Russell Wilson.

Prescott is my No. 4 quarterback this week. I expect him to toss at least two scores and pass for more than 300 yards against the Falcons.

The Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins connection is already strong just one game into the experiment. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback found his new favorite target 14 times in a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

I expect Murray to target Hopkins on a ton of throws once again in Week 2 when the Cardinals host the Washington Football Team. He should also have solid production in the running game and be an elite fantasy option on a weekly basis.

Murray is my No. 7 quarterback this week.

LONGSHOTS

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford got unlucky last week when his potential game-winning touchdown toss was dropped in the end zone. I expect him to respond with a very productive performance in Week 2 when the Lions battle a Green Bay Packers defense that just allowed multiple passing scores to Kirk Cousins.

Stafford is my No. 11 quarterback and should be started in all leagues with at least 12 teams.

I like Jimmy Garoppolo this week as a streaming option at quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers have a great matchup against the New York Jets in Week 2 and could be getting back some wide receivers this week after they sat out in Week 1 due to injuries.

The improved group of pass catchers and the winnable matchup should help Garoppolo post respectable fantasy football totals in Week 2.

The Jets allowed 312 yards, two passing scores and a rushing score to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Week 1. Garoppolo is my No. 16 quarterback for Week 2.

Week 2 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at HOU

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. DET

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. ATL

5. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. NE

6. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at DAL

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. WAS

8. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

9. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DEN

10. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. BAL

11. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions at GB

12. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at MIA

13. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. LAR

14. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints at LV

15. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at PHI

16. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers at NYJ

17. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

18. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at CLE

19. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at IND

20. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers at TB