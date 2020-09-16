Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs and Ezekiel Elliott top my Week 2 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Dalvin Cook, Aaron Jones, Chris Carson and Kenyan Drake round out my top 10 options for Week 2.

Plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week are available outside of the elite names. Try to find a player who will get a lot of carriers, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 2 matchup.

Several players are now worth lineup consideration after Week 1 injuries. Check out my weekly waiver wire article for options of players to add at each position.

Todd Gurley, Antonio Gibson and Nyheim Hines are among my favorite starts this week at the running back position.

TOP SHELF

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara tops my Week 2 running back plays.

Kamara went off for two touchdowns in Week 1, but only had 67 yards from scrimmage. He should have a much bigger game this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints likely will be playing without wide receiver Michael Thomas, which should lead to more targets to Kamara.

I expect elite RB1 production from Kamara in Week 2, with 100-plus yards from scrimmage and a score against the Raiders.

Derrick Henry had 116 rushing yards in Week 1, but needed 31 carries to reach that total. I have the Tennessee Titans Pro Bowler as my No. 2 option at the position in Week 2. I expect Henry to be much more efficient on a yards-per-carry basis against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that just allowed more than 200 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns to Indianapolis Colts running backs.

Henry should post at least 150 yards from scrimmage and a score in this juicy matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake had just 65 yards from scrimmage in Week 1, but salvaged his fantasy football day with a touchdown. He should find much more running room in Week 2 against a Washington Football Team defense that ranked as one of the worst in the NFL last season against running backs.

I have Drake as my No. 10 running back this week and expect him to surpass 100 yards from scrimmage. He should provide RB1 value if he reaches the end zone.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley is a fringe RB1 for me this week and comes in at No. 14 in my rankings. Gurley also had an unimpressive total of 57 yards from scrimmage, but reached the end zone in Week 1.

He should have a better performance in Week 2 against a Dallas Cowboys defense that just allowed more than 100 yards from scrimmage and two scores to Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown. Gurley should be started in all leagues this week.

LONGSHOTS

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson had just 44 yards from scrimmage in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he has a great chance to rebound.

He is my No. 27 running back this week for a matchup against an Arizona Cardinals defense that allowed the most fantasy points to running backs in Week 1.

Gibson is a fringe RB2 or flex play in Week 2.

Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor will get most of the attention out of the Indianapolis Colts backfield as we enter Week 2, but Nyheim Hines might have the most-predictable fantasy football value. The Colts running backs will assume most of the workload this week after starter Marlon Mack sustained a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Hines should produce more all-purpose yards early on. He is my No. 28 option in Week 2. The Colts face a Minnesota Vikings defense that just allowed the third-most rushing yards to running backs in Week 1. Hines and Taylor both should have productive games, but Hines brings more value in points-per-reception formats.

Start Hines at the flex spot if you are in a points-per-reception league that has at least 14 teams.

Week 2 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at LV

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

3. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at TB

4. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NO

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. ATL

6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

7. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at IND

8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. DET

9. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks vs. NE

10. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals vs. WAS

11. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at CHI

12. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. CIN

13. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers at NYJ

14. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons at DAL

15. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

16. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at CLE

17. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. CIN

18. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at MIA

19. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

20. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens at HOU

21. David Johnson, Houston Texans vs. BAL

22. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos at PIT

23. Benny Snell Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DEN

24. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. NYG

25. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

26. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. MIN

27. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at ARI

28. Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts vs. MIN

29. Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints at LV

30. James White, New England Patriots at SEA