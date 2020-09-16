Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Godwin, Adam Thielen and Julio Jones top my Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.

Allen Robinson, Tyreek Hill, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Amari Cooper and Terry McLaurin round out my Top 10 options for Week 2.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Davante Adams was the top-scoring fantasy football wide receiver in Week 1 and is my No. 1 wide receiver entering Week 2. The Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions on Sunday after the Lions allowed 201 yards and two touchdowns to Chicago Bears wide receivers in Week 1.

Adams scored twice in Week 1 and also scored in his lone matchup against the Lions in 2019. He should produce like an elite option once again in Week 2.

DeAndre Hopkins tied Davante Adams with an NFL-high 14 catches in Week 1. I expect the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver to have an even better game in Week 2 against the Washington Football Team. Hopkins is my No. 2 wide receiver in Week 2 in this tasty matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Chicago Bears target Allen Robinson is my No. 6 wide receiver in Week 2. Robinson had five catches for 74 yards in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, but should have more production Sunday against the New York Giants. The Giants allowed 199 yards and three touchdowns to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers in Week 1. Robinson is a high-end WR1 this week.

Indianapolis Colts veteran T.Y. Hilton had just four catches for 53 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He should rebound in Week 2 when he faces a Minnesota Vikings defense that just allowed 315 yards and four scores to Green Bay Packers wide receivers.

Hilton is my No. 19 wide receiver this week. He has a great shot to haul in more than six catches for at least 80 yards and could provide WR1 value if he gets into the end zone.

LONGSHOTS

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is my No. 20 option this week and lands in WR2 territory in most leagues. Brown had six grabs for 101 yards in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. He should have another solid showing in Week 2 against the Houston Texans who allowed three passing scores in Week 1.

Darius Slayton was one of the best sleeper players in Week 1, when the New York Giants wide receiver went off for nine catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Keep the second-year playmaker in your lineup in Week 2.

I have Slayton as my No. 24 option as he enters a Week 2 clash against the Chicago Bears.

Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. DET

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. WAS

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

4. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at IND

5. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at DAL

6. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. NYG

7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

8. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DEN

9. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. ATL

10. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team at ARI

11. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

12. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals at CLE

13. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at PHI

14. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at DAL

15. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at PHI

16. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

17. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

18. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at TB

19. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. MIN

20. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at HOU

21. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. CIN

22. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. NE

23. Will Fuller, Houston Texans vs. BAL

24. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at CHI

25. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints at LV

26. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at MIA

27. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. NE

28. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at CLE

29. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at PIT

30. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots at SEA

31. DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles vs. LAR

32. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

33. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. ATL

34. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF

35. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NO

36. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at PIT

37. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. ATL

38. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants at CHI

39. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. WAS

40. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at NYJ

41. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

42. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. DET

43. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at IND

44. John Brown, Buffalo Bills at MIA

45. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

46. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DEN

47. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF

48. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. SF

49. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. BAL

50. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons at DAL