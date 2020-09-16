Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Godwin, Adam Thielen and Julio Jones top my Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.
Allen Robinson, Tyreek Hill, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Amari Cooper and Terry McLaurin round out my Top 10 options for Week 2.
You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.
Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:
TOP SHELF
Davante Adams was the top-scoring fantasy football wide receiver in Week 1 and is my No. 1 wide receiver entering Week 2. The Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions on Sunday after the Lions allowed 201 yards and two touchdowns to Chicago Bears wide receivers in Week 1.
Adams scored twice in Week 1 and also scored in his lone matchup against the Lions in 2019. He should produce like an elite option once again in Week 2.
DeAndre Hopkins tied Davante Adams with an NFL-high 14 catches in Week 1. I expect the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver to have an even better game in Week 2 against the Washington Football Team. Hopkins is my No. 2 wide receiver in Week 2 in this tasty matchup.
SNEAKY PLAYS
Chicago Bears target Allen Robinson is my No. 6 wide receiver in Week 2. Robinson had five catches for 74 yards in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, but should have more production Sunday against the New York Giants. The Giants allowed 199 yards and three touchdowns to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers in Week 1. Robinson is a high-end WR1 this week.
Indianapolis Colts veteran T.Y. Hilton had just four catches for 53 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He should rebound in Week 2 when he faces a Minnesota Vikings defense that just allowed 315 yards and four scores to Green Bay Packers wide receivers.
Hilton is my No. 19 wide receiver this week. He has a great shot to haul in more than six catches for at least 80 yards and could provide WR1 value if he gets into the end zone.
LONGSHOTS
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is my No. 20 option this week and lands in WR2 territory in most leagues. Brown had six grabs for 101 yards in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. He should have another solid showing in Week 2 against the Houston Texans who allowed three passing scores in Week 1.
Darius Slayton was one of the best sleeper players in Week 1, when the New York Giants wide receiver went off for nine catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Keep the second-year playmaker in your lineup in Week 2.
I have Slayton as my No. 24 option as he enters a Week 2 clash against the Chicago Bears.
Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. DET
2. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. WAS
3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR
4. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at IND
5. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at DAL
6. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. NYG
7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC
8. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DEN
9. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. ATL
10. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team at ARI
11. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN
12. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals at CLE
13. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at PHI
14. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at DAL
15. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at PHI
16. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX
17. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR
18. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at TB
19. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. MIN
20. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at HOU
21. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. CIN
22. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. NE
23. Will Fuller, Houston Texans vs. BAL
24. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at CHI
25. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints at LV
26. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at MIA
27. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. NE
28. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at CLE
29. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at PIT
30. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots at SEA
31. DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles vs. LAR
32. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC
33. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. ATL
34. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF
35. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NO
36. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at PIT
37. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. ATL
38. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants at CHI
39. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. WAS
40. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at NYJ
41. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC
42. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. DET
43. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at IND
44. John Brown, Buffalo Bills at MIA
45. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC
46. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DEN
47. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF
48. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. SF
49. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. BAL
50. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons at DAL