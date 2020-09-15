Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The New York Jets placed Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the team announced Tuesday.

The move comes a day after Jets head coach Adam Gase indicated that Bell "could be looking at a couple of weeks" on the sideline. The star tailback pulled his hamstring late in the second quarter of Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Under the new IR rules, Bell must sit out at least three games. He will be eligible to return in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Also Tuesday, the Jets announced the signing of former Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage. The Jets attempted to acquire Ballage in a trade with the Dolphins last month, but the deal was nullified when he failed a physical due to a hamstring injury. The Dolphins released him after the trade was voided.

The 37-year-old Frank Gore could be the top option to replace Bell over the next few weeks. Along with Gore and Ballage, the Jets have Josh Adams and rookie La'Mical Perine -- a fourth-round pick out of Florida -- but his status is uncertain as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. Adams played in the opener and scored a touchdown.

Before the injury, Bell handled the bulk of the carries and was involved in the Jets' passing attack. He finished with six carries for 14 yards and two receptions for 32 yards.

The Jets also placed starting inside linebacker Blake Cashman (groin) and rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday. Cashman suffered his injury in the season-opening loss to the Bills, while Mims was injured before training camp practices began. Mims was inactive in Week 1.

The Jets host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.