Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner sprained his ankle on Monday Night Football, which should open the door for fantasy football production for fellow running back Benny Snell.

Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of Conner's ankle sprain on Tuesday. Conner sustained the injury in the first half of the Steelers' 26-16 win over the New York Giants Monday in East Rutherford, N.Y. He left the game 1:19 into the second quarter and did not return.

Snell assumed the bulk of the workload out of the Steelers backfield and responded with 19 carries for 113 yards. Conner had just nine yards and six carries before his exit.

Conner will be evaluated on Tuesday and the Steelers have yet to announce a timetable for his return. Snell should be picked up in all fantasy football leagues where he is available. His breakout performance on Monday should prompt the team to give him a larger share of the workload even if Conner doesn't miss multiple games.

The second-year Steelers running back also could provide RB1 value in any game that Conner misses.

The Steelers host the Denver Broncos in Week 2. The Broncos just allowed 116 rushing yards to Derrick Henry and had an average run defense in 2019.

The Steelers battle the Houston Texans in Week 3. The Texans allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs in 2019 and allowed 138 rushing yards and a score to Kansas Chief Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 1.

Fellow Steelers backup running backs Jaylen Samuels and Anthony McFarland should also be added to rosters in deeper leagues if Conner's injury results in a long-term absence.

Conner missed five games last season due to a shoulder injury. He also missed the final game of 2019 due to a quad injury.

The Steelers host the Broncos at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.