Sept. 14 (UPI) -- New York Jets star running back Le'Veon Bell is expected to miss multiple weeks because of a hamstring injury.

Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday that Bell, who injured his left hamstring during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, could be "looking at a couple of weeks" on the sideline. The team is prepared to start 37-year-old Frank Gore for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Gase didn't provide an exact timetable on Bell's absence, perhaps because of a previous dispute with the tailback during training camp over a hamstring injury. Bell called out Gase on social media after he was removed from a scrimmage, and it led to a meeting between the two.

"I just know what kind of shape he's in and his work ethic and the way that he finds ways to play through injury and how he bounces back," Gase said Monday. "I just wouldn't be surprised if he came back quicker than anticipated.

RELATED Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack to undergo MRI on Achilles injury

"I don't want to put any kind of restrictions on him. Being a guy that's been around the league for quite a few years, some of these guys find a way to play through pain and play through injuries like this. I don't want to say a longer [timetable] and he's going, 'What are you putting me in a box for?'"

Bell was hurt in the second quarter of the Jets' 27-17 loss to the Bills, but he remained in the game for a few plays in the third frame. After the contest, Gase said he was "mad" that he let Bell continue to play.

"We talked after the game," Gase said. "He knew how I felt."

Bell had six carries for 14 yards against the Bills. He added two receptions for 32 receiving yards.

This week in the National Football League License Photo Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (L) celebrates with Logan Thomas after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17, in Landover, Md., on Sunday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | Washington's Ryan Kerrigan (R) sacks Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins looks to pass against the Eagles. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo A member of the Washington team wears a shirt that reads "End Racism" as he takes the field prior to the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo A guest services employee wears a mask and face shield as he stands in empty seats prior to the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo License Photo The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Chargers in an empty stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday. The Chargers defeated the Rams 16-13. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | The Bengals' A.J. Green makes a catch under pressure from the Chargers' defense. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (C) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Bengals. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI | License Photo Bengals tight end Drew Sample (L) fights to breaks free from the Chargers' Kenneth Murray. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo License Photo The Baltimore Ravens celebrate a 38-6 win over the Cleveland Browns during an NFL season opener in Baltimore on Sunday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles against the Browns. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo The Browns' Jamie Gillan (7) fumbles to the Ravens after a fake punt attempt. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo License Photo New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 21-11. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | The Patriots' Derek Rivers (R) drags down the Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo The Patriots' J.C. Jackson runs in the end zone after intercepting a pass intended for the Dolphins' Mike Gesicki. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo License Photo The Dallas Cowboys' Michael Gallup makes a long catch but is called for offensive interference as Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey tackles him in the fourth quarter in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 20-17. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | The Rams' Van Jefferson (R) catches a long pass over the Cowboys' Trevon Diggs. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (C) goes in for a touchdown. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo The Indianapolis Colts' Parris Campbell (R) completes a reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 27-20. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo Following guidelines to protect against the spread of COVID-19, the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed fans to attend and view the opening game with about 25% of the seats filled. The TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville was the only stadium to permit fan attendance on opening day of the NFL's 2020 season. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo The Colts' Nyheim Hines (R) runs for five yards. Photo by Joe Marino / UPI | License Photo The Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. (L) scores a touchdown as the Colt's Justin Houston leaps over a teammate. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo