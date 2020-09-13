Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack didn't play in the second half of his team's 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after suffering an Achilles injury.

Following the loss, Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed Mack injured his Achilles and would get an MRI on Monday. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Mack is feared to have torn his Achilles tendon.

Mack played only 11 snaps and gained 26 yards on four carries before leaving the game with the injury. He also had three receptions for 30 yards.

Mack sustained the non-contact injury after catching an underneath pass in the second quarter. He immediately grabbed his lower leg and limped off the field as he waved for medical assistance from the Colts' sideline.

The Colts signaled for a cart and had it transport Mack to the locker room.

Mack, who rushed for a career-best 1,091 yards last season, was replaced by Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor. The Colts also have Jordan Wilkins in their backfield.

"I know that whatever happens -- I don't know the full status yet -- but I know that Marlon ... he's not only going to be in my ear, but the rest of the backs in order to make sure we can uphold his part and make sure that the running back group [doesn't] drop off," Taylor said.

In his Colts debut, veteran quarterback Philip Rivers completed 36 of his 46 pass attempts for 363 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. His favorite target -- Parris Campbell -- had six receptions for a team-high 71 receiving yards.

Jaguars signal-caller Gardner Minshew II was 19-of-20 passing for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Keelan Cole Sr. caught five passes for 47 yards and one score.

The Colts play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, while the Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans.