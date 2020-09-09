Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday signed All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a five-year contract extension.

Ramsey's agents said the deal is worth $105 million and includes a guaranteed $71.2 million. Ramsey's new average annual salary of $21 million is the most in NFL history for a defensive back.

The three-time Pro Bowler is the first defensive back in NFL history to sign a contract worth more than $100 million.

Ramsey, 25, was the No. 5 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Jaguars traded Ramsey to the Rams in October in exchange two first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Florida State product had 50 total tackles, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception in 12 games last season. Ramsey has 243 tackles, 49 passes defensed, 10 interceptions, six tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and a touchdown in 60 career appearances.

The Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.