Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes tops my Week 1 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2020.

Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson round out my Top 5 options for Week 1. Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott and Matt Ryan also land in my Top 10.

Advertisement

Most of those quarterbacks likely were among the first selected in your fantasy football draft, but other options are available this week due to great matchups.

Roethlisberger, Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater and Tyrod Taylor are among the quarterbacks I would consider starting this week if you are weak at the position.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

You should never remove Patrick Mahomes from your fantasy football team's lineup unless he has a bye week or is out due to an injury.

He should post another MVP-worthy season in 2020 and that journey begins with the first game of the NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

Advertisement

The Texans tied for allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season. Mahomes should be able to exploit that defense even more in Week 1 as he has a new weapon in town: Clyde Edwards-Helaire. I expect a four or five touchdown performance from the matchup-proof Mahomes to start the season.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson sits at No. 2 in my Week 1 rankings. The Seahawks are healthy on offense and should have solid balance to start the season. They also face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 in a clash that I expect to be a shootout.

Wilson should connect with wide receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf for touchdowns in this contest. I expect at least 300 passing yards and three total scores from Wilson, with one of those touchdowns coming on the ground.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers is No. 6 in my Week 1 rankings. Roethlisberger should also benefit from a healthy cast of offensive weapons to start the season.

I expect the veteran gunslinger to post a solid QB1 performance when the Steelers line up against a New York Giants secondary that allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019. I also expect the Steelers to demolish the Giants and Roethlisberger to have his way with this beatable secondary.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is my No. 8 option in Week 1. The Eagles have had injury issues on the offensive line and among their wide receivers and running backs, but this matchup is too good to avoid.

Advertisement

I still expect Wentz to be productive and utilize Zach Ertz, DeSean Jackson and Miles Sanders for a big game against a Washington Football Team secondary that allowed the third-most passing touchdowns in the NFL last season to quarterbacks.

LONGSHOTS

Carolina Panthers newcomer Teddy Bridgewater isn't a player you should be too excited about as a starter for your fantasy football squad, but he should have a nice Week 1 performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.

I have Bridgewater at No. 14 in my Week 1 rankings due to his matchup against a Raiders defense that allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019. He is worth starter consideration in fantasy leagues that have at least 12 teams.

Tyrod Taylor is another stream-worthy Week 1 option. The Los Angeles Chargers face the Cincinnati Bengals in their season opener, a team that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season.

Taylor should complete a high percentage of his throws as targets Austin Ekeler out of the backfield, Keenan Allen out wide and tight end Hunter Henry. He is my No. 18 quarterback for Week 1.

Week 1 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. HOU

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at ATL

3. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at KC

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE

Advertisement

6. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers at NYG

7. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

8. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at LAR

10. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA

11. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

12. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. DAL

13. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI

14. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers vs. LV

15. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at MIN

16. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders at CAR

17. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at SF

18. Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers at CIN

19. Cam Newton, New England Patriots vs. MIA

20. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. CHI