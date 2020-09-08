Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Michael Thomas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chris Godwin, Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs top my Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.

Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, D.J. Moore, Adam Thielen and D.K. Metcalf round out my top 10 options for Week 1.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints have a blockbuster matchup in Week 1 when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in New Orleans. Thomas should never leave your fantasy football team's lineup, but he should have one of his best games of the season in this spot.

The Buccaneers allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2019. They also allowed a league-high 240 catches for 3,176 yards to the position. Thomas went off for 11 catches for 182 yards and two scores in Week 5 last season against the Buccaneers. He dominated Tampa Bay again in Week 11 when he hauled in eight grabs for 114 yards and a score.

Expect Thomas to go off again for at least 125 yards and a score this weekend. The No. 1 option in my Week 1 wide receiver rankings has the potential to be your top scorer.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a very disappointing season in 2019, but I expect a rebound campaign in 2020. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appears to be healthy, and the Steelers should have a solid running game and improved cast of pass catchers.

Smith-Schuster is my No. 2 ranked wide receiver in Week 1 due to a juicy matchup against the New York Giants. The Giants allowed the second-most touchdowns and tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2019. Smith-Schuster is likely your WR2, but he should post WR1 numbers here.

SNEAKY PLAYS

The Philadelphia Eagles have an abundance of injuries on offense and the season hasn't even started. Injuries at the wide receiver position should lead to an increased target share for DeSean Jackson early on.

I have Jackson as my No. 35 option in Week 1 as he heads into a matchup against the Washington Football Team. Jackson should be a solid WR3 play in this clash against a team that tied for allowing the third-most touchdowns to wide receivers in 2019. I expect the Eagles speedster to beat the Washington defensive backs deep a few times in this NFC East clash.

Henry Ruggs of the Las Vegas Raiders is my top-rated rookie wide receiver in Week 1. I have the Alabama product at No. 40 in my rankings, which puts him in WR3 territory in leagues that have at least 12 teams and start three wide receivers.

I expect Ruggs to have a productive day against a Carolina Panthers secondary that allowed the fourth-most yards to wide receivers last season. He should be quarterback Derek Carr's second or third option in this game, but has a great shot to score a touchdown in his NFL debut.

LONGSHOTS

Laviska Shenault is another rookie I like in Week 1, but you shouldn't put him in your lineup unless you are desperate. The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver lands at No. 45 in my rankings and has a good matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, who allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season.

The Jaguars should throw a lot in this matchup and Shenault has been praised by coaches all off-season. He has a great chance to post borderline WR3 numbers in Week 1.

San Francisco 49ers rookie Brandon Aiyuk is another player who should get more opportunities early on in 2020 due to injuries. Aiyuk was a first-round pick by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Top option Deebo Samuel is dealing with a foot injury and the team lost Emmanuel Sanders this off-season in free agency. I expect Aiyuk to get off to a hot start with a breakout game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. He is No. 47 in my wide receiver rankings.

Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

2. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at NYG

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

4. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at MIN

5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. HOU

7. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at SF

8. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. LV

9. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

10. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at ATL

11. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA

12. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at DET

13. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at ATL

14. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. PHI

15. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at BAL

16. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

17. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions vs. CHI

18. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans at DEN

19. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at LAR

20. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA

21. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. DAL

22. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at CIN

23. Will Fuller, Houston Texans at KC

24. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at JAX

25. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

26. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. DAL

27. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. TEN

28. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals vs. LAC

29. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. MIA

30. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE

31. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at BAL

32. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at LAR

33. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions vs. CHI

34. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. LAC

35. DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

36. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at NE

37. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at KC

38. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

39. John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

40. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders at CAR

41. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at NYG

42. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. PIT

43. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. TEN

44. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets at BUF

45. Laviska Shenault Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

46. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

47. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI

48. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers at MIN

49. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI

50. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins at NE