Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed former Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2022 season, the team announced Tuesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Hunt's extension is worth $13.25 million and includes $8.5 million guaranteed. The team didn't disclose financial details of the agreement.

"Today, I'm honored to sign this extension with the Cleveland Browns and play next to my "Dawg" brothers for years to come," Hunt said in a statement Tuesday.

"Thank you to [owners] Mr. and Mrs. Haslam, [general manager] Andrew Berry, Coach [Kevin] Stefanski and the entire Browns organization for continuing to believe in me through the process, and as an integral part in the offensive scheme."

Behind starter Nick Chubb, Hunt recorded 179 rushing yards and 285 receiving yards with three total touchdowns in eight games last season, his first in Cleveland after being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunt served an eight-game suspension last season for violating the league's personal conduct policy after video surfaced of him kicking a woman in downtown Cleveland. The video led to his release from the Chiefs, and he signed with the Browns in February 2019.

"Kareem Hunt is a core component of our offense. He has been a great teammate, outstanding worker, and steadfast in his desire to have success in his hometown for the long term," Browns GM Andrew Berry said in a statement.

"Personal growth is often times non-linear but Kareem has remained committed to becoming the best version of himself and we are proud of the redemptive strides he has taken. He understands the opportunity he has in front of him -- provided he maintains his current personal trajectory -- and we look forward to the contributions he will continue to make to our team."

The Chiefs selected Hunt in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Toledo. In 35 career games, the 2017 Pro Bowler has recorded 2,330 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 496 carries. He has added 116 receptions for 1,118 yards and 11 receiving scores.