Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will start the team's Week 1 clash against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Monday named veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick the team's starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Flores referenced how the coronavirus pandemic has limited practice sessions for one of the factors for the decision to name Fitzpatrick the team's starter.

"This isn't groundbreaking news," Flores said. "Fitz is going to be the starter. With a year like this, with no OTAs, mincamp and modified training camp, that was the best decision for the team."

The move came a day after the Dolphins waived backup quarterback Josh Rosen. The Dolphins also have former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on their depth chart. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is expected to open the season as the team's No. 2 quarterback.

The Dolphins face the New England Patriots in their first game of the season at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Fitzpatrick, 37, completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,529 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 15 games last season. The 15-year veteran posted a 5-8 record in 13 starts in 2019.

Tagovailoa and Fitzpatrick are the only quarterbacks on the team's active roster, but the Dolphins signed backup Jake Rudock to the practice squad over the weekend and have some dynamic players who could fill in at the position if needed.

The Dolphins traded for former Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. on Saturday. Bowden played quarterback, running back and wide receiver at Kentucky before he joined the Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins picked Malcolm Perry out of Navy with a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Perry is listed as a running back on the Dolphins' official roster, but played quarterback in college. Bowden is listed as a Dolphins wide receiver.