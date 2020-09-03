Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that the RB1 role still belongs to Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones, despite the team's signing of veteran Leonard Fournette.

Fournette signed with the Buccaneers Wednesday after he was waived Monday by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones entered the off-season as the No. 1 option at running back on the Buccaneers' depth chart.

Advertisement

The Buccaneers also picked former Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and signed veteran LeSean McCoy this off-season.

Arians said he received great reviews from other coaches who had previously worked with Fournette before the signing. He also hinted that McCoy will remain on the Tampa Bay roster.

"He'll fit right in, and we'll see what role happens and how fast it can happen," Arians said of Fournette. "But 'RoJo' is our guy, 'Shady' [McCoy] is ready for his role, so it's just gonna be building roles as we go along and having enough quality players to finish this thing."

The Buccaneers also have Dare Ogunbowale and Raymond Calais at running back on their depth chart, but could trim the position before they start the season.

Jones was a second-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft. The USC product had 1,033 yards from scrimmage and six scores in 16 games last season. Fournette had 1,674 yards from scrimmage and three scores in 15 games in 2019 for the Jaguars.

Despite Fournette's experience and more recent success, Arians said it will be up to Jones if he keeps the top spot on the depth chart, but he doesn't see him losing it.

"It's his job," Arians said of Jones. "Nothing's changed for him. We've just added a heck of a piece of insurance [Fournette] and [we'll] see what kind of role he can cut out.

"But it's his job. He's already got it, so he's going to have to screw it up. I don't see that happening."

The Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints in their first game of the season at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sept. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.