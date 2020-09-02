Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes got a Super Bowl ring and a fiancee on the same day as he proposed to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews at the Kansas City Chiefs' ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes posted Instagram photos of the proposal, which occurred Tuesday at the Chiefs' home field in Kansas City, Mo. Matthews also posted photos from the couple's big day on social media.

Mahomes began his night by posting photos to his Instagram story from the field level while Matthews posted from the stands at Arrowhead Stadium. Matthews later posted a photo from the inside of one of the luxury suites at the facility. The room was covered and flowers and featured a sign, which read "Will you marry me?"

"This happened today [Tuesday]," Matthews wrote.

Matthews and Mahomes also posted photos of her large diamond ring and a photo of a candlelit table they used to celebrate the occasion.

"My heart is so full," Matthews wrote. "I love this man so incredibly much and [Tuesday] was so special. I couldn't imagine this day being any more perfect."

Mahomes, 24, and Matthews, 25, met while attending high school in Whitehouse, Texas. Mahomes then went on to star at Texas Tech before he entered the league in the 2017 NFL Draft. He won NFL MVP in his first season as a starter in 2018 before he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years in February.

While the details of Matthews' ring have not been disclosed, Mahomes' jewelry from Super Bowl LIV features 234 diamonds and 20 rubies.

Mahomes and the Chiefs open the 2020 NFL season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.