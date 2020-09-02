Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an agreement with former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Fournette's deal is for one year and worth up to $3.5 million. The star tailback confirmed the deal on social media Wednesday night.

The Jaguars surprisingly waived Fournette, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, on Monday after three seasons. Jacksonville declined to pick up his fifth-year option in May and unsuccessfully attempted to trade him before ultimately opting to release him.

Fournette, 25, had his best season in 2019, rushing for a career-high 1,152 yards and catching 76 passes for 522 receiving yards with three total touchdowns.

He joins a crowded backfield in Tampa Bay that includes six-time Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy, projected starter Ronald Jones and third-down back Dare Ogunbowale. The Buccaneers also selected Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the third round of this year's draft and Raymond Calais in the seventh round.

In 36 career games with the Jaguars, Fournette rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns on 666 carries. He added 134 receptions for 1,009 yards and two receiving scores.