Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder said he and his wife Tanya suggested for the NFL to take over an investigation into sexual harassment allegations within the team's facilities. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The NFL is now handling the investigation into claims of sexual harassment within the Washington Football Team workplace.

The team had hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to investigate the claims after a story broke in the Washington Post in July, which featured 15 former female employees who said multiple members of the organization sexually harassed and verbally abused them from 2006 through 2019.

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said he and his wife Tanya suggested to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell that the league take over the investigation.

"Recently, the Washington Football Team launched an independent third-party investigation into allegations about our culture and incidents of harassment," Snyder said in a statement. "In conversations with commissioner Goodell, Tanya and I suggested that the NFL assume full oversight of the investigation so that the results are thorough, complete and trusted by the fans, the players, our employees and the public.

"I appreciate commissioner Goodell agreeing to our suggestion and the entire Washington Football Team remains committed to fully cooperating with all aspects of the investigation."

The Post published a second article Wednesday that detailed additional allegations of sexual harassment within organization.

Wilkinson and her team are still expected to conduct the investigation, but will now report to Goodell and the NFL.

Snyder, 55, has owned the Washington, D.C., franchise since 1999.