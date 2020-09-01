Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing a multiyear contract extension that will tie the standout running back to the franchise through the 2024 season.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Cincinnati Enquirer on Tuesday that Mixon -- who was entering the final season of his rookie deal -- agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension with the Bengals. According to NFL Media, the pact also includes a $10 million signing bonus and a club option for $9.6 million in 2024.

Advertisement

Mixon appeared to confirm the agreement with a post on social media. He tweeted a picture of himself alongside members of the Bengals' front office Tuesday before joining the rest of the team for practice.

The 24-year-old tailback had been absent from practice recently due to migraines, according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. The coach said Mixon's absence wasn't related to his contract situation.

The Bengals selected Mixon in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He appeared in all 16 games last season for the first time in his professional career and recorded 1,137 rushing yards and five touchdowns on a career-high 278 carries.

In 44 career games with the Bengals, Mixon has notched 2,931 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 693 carries. He has added 108 receptions for 870 yards and four receiving scores.