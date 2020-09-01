Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be under contract with the franchise through the 2025 season after he finalizes his new extension. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have made another move to keep their current structure in place with six-year contract extensions for coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN the team is finalizing pacts to keep Reid and Veach tied to the AFC West franchise through the 2025 season.

"Well deserved," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted Monday.

Reid, 62, led the franchise to its first Super Bowl in 50 years when the Chiefs knocked off the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami. The veteran coach joined the Chiefs in 2013 after he spent 14 years as coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reid owns a 77-35 record in seven seasons as Chiefs coach. He said in July that he plans to coach into his 70s.

Veach, 42, also joined the Chiefs in 2013 when he was hired as a scout. He became the youngest general manager in the NFL when he was promoted to the role in 2017.

The Chiefs selected Mahomes out of Texas Tech with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Veach's first draft as a general manager.

Mahomes signed a 10-year, $503 million contract extension in July. Kansas City also agreed to off-season pacts with Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

The Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the first game of the 2020 NFL season at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.