Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
"We never lost faith, that's the biggest thing," Mahomes said. "Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That's what we have preached all year long." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates after Kansas City overcame a deficit of 10 points to win the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs Cam Erving kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs Travis Kelce celebrates the team's first Super Bowl win since 1970. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco scored 17 unanswered points to bring a 20-10 lead into the fourth quarter before the Chiefs made their comeback to win the game. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) and linebacker Demone Harris (52) celebrate in the confetti. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs outgained the 49ers 397 total yards to 351. Kansas City also won the time of possession battle by more than six minutes. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked with a sports drink. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) greets 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after the game. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes (C) celebrates with teammates on the field after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (L) and safety Tarvarius Moore leave the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after the go-ahead touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs running back Damien Williams scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Garoppolo lies on the field in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Garoppolo (C) is sacked in the fourth quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes (R) throws downfield against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
49ers free safety Tarvarius Moore celebrates after an interception against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter
. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Moore makes an interception. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV. "I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday!" said Shakira
. "This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!" Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
"The message [of my performance] is gonna be ‘Listen, I'm a woman. I'm a Latina. It wasn't easy for me to get to where I am. And being at the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible," Shakira told 60 Minutes
. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
In the run-up to the show, Shakira (L) had said the selection of her and Lopez was "a very important moment for the Latino community in this country." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Shakira opens
the halftime show. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk celebrates a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk dives over the goal line with a 15-yard pass from quarterback Garoppolo in the second quarter as Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu defends. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts after a penalty nullified a completed pass against the Chiefs in the second quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw tackles Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman during the second quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and the Chiefs defense celebrates an interception against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolls out on a keeper and 12 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs running back Damien Williams finds an opening against the 49ers in the first half. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes (L) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (C) and defensive end Ronald Blair (98) in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes (C) throws to running back Damien Williams (R) in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes scores against 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on a one-yard run in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes slides away from 49ers defenders in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill evades a tackle by 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers' Richie James (R) bobbles the ball in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Byron Pringle (L) in the first quarter
. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
49ers safety Jimmie Ward (20) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), forcing a fumble near the goal line and a first down in the first quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) and teammates show solidarity before facing the 49ers. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
The San Francisco 49ers take the field. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The Kansas City Chiefs take the field. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
This was the second performance Lovato has made since her overdose and hospitalization in 2018. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Sunlight illuminates fans in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Christine Sun Kim sings "America the Beautiful." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Football fans stand in a moment of silence to honor Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in a California helicopter crash. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers stands on the sidelines before the start of Super Bowl LIV. Sowers is the first openly gay coach
in the NFL. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill reacts during warm ups. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes warms up before the start of Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes says during the game he wants to make
a behind-the-back pass. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
According to Caesars, Chiefs are 1.5 point favorites to win the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankee great Alex Rodriguez (L) and former San Francisco receiver Jerry Rice meet before the start of the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) puts his arm around New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Jay-Z arrives on the field with his and Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A Chiefs fan arrives for Super Bowl LIV. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Fans buy Super Bowl LIV souvenirs outside the Hard Rock Stadium. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs cheerleaders entertain football fans in the Fan Zone. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Fans crowd the Fan Zone before the game. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo