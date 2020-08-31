Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) spent the past three seasons with the Titans. He began his NFL career with the New England Patriots in 2013. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The New York Giants agreed to a short-term contract with former Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan on Monday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Ryan is signing a one-year deal worth $7.5 million with the Giants. The team acknowledged reports of Ryan's pact but said the agreement is contingent upon the veteran defensive back clearing COVID-19 protocols and passing a physical.

Advertisement

It is a homecoming for the 29-year-old Ryan, who grew up in New Jersey and played college football for Rutgers. Ryan later tweeted his excitement about returning to his home state.

RELATED Jacksonville Jaguars waive RB Leonard Fournette

Ryan also will reunite with new Giants head coach Joe Judge, who served on Bill Belichick's staff when Ryan was starting his NFL career with the New England Patriots.

Ryan is expected to slide into a hybrid role similar to what the Giants had planned for rookie safety Xavier McKinney, who suffered a fractured left foot last week. McKinney will likely be out until late November due to the injury.

In 16 games last season for the Titans, Ryan recorded 113 total tackles, 4 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions and 18 passes defensed. Tennessee declined to bring him back at the end of the season.

RELATED Chargers Pro Bowl S Derwin James to miss season due to knee injury

Since entering the league with the Patriots in 2013, Ryan has notched 494 total tackles, 11 sacks, eight forced fumbles, 17 picks, one defensive touchdown and 78 pass breakups.