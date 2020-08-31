The Los Angeles Chargers will need to find a replacement for safety Derwin James (R) after the Pro Bowler sustained a knee injury Sunday at training camp. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl safety Derwin James will likely miss a significant amount of time after he sustained a meniscus injury at training camp.

James sustained the right leg injury at Sunday's practice session. Sources told NFL Network James could miss at least four weeks if he gets a meniscus trim, but would miss several months if he needs a full repair. The injury is still under evaluation from the Chargers' medical staff.

Sources told ESPN James is seeking a second opinion on the injury.

"They say God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers," James' agent, David Mulugheta tweeted Sunday. "Prayers up on a full recovery for my guy Derwin James."

James, 24, was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He had 105 total tackles, 13 passes defensed, four tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions in 16 starts to earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.

The Florida State product began last season on injured reserve due to a stress fracture in his foot. He then returned to start the final five games of the season.

The Chargers have Desmond King, Nasir Adderley and Alohi Gilman on their roster as options to replace James at safety. Los Angeles could opt to sign his replacement in free agency.

The Chargers face the Cincinnati Bengals in their first game of the season at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sept. 13 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.