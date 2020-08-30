Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to trade Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Sunday that Minnesota is acquiring Ngakoue from the Jaguars in exchange for a 2021 second-round draft pick and a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2022 draft that could become as high as a third-round choice.

Ngakoue still must sign his franchise tender, but the trade is in place and he is expected to join the Vikings. Later Sunday, NFL Media reported that the star pass-rusher and the Vikings agreed to a one-year contract worth about $12 million.

Ngakoue confirmed the trade with a post on social media Sunday.

"It's evident that my time in Jacksonville is up," Ngakoue wrote on Twitter. "But I want to say thank you to the organization for making it a home for myself for 4 years, and that I'll never forget. That chapter is over with now. Nothing lasts forever. But I'm truly excited to start this new chapter! SKOL!"

According to ESPN, the conditional fifth-round pick becomes a fourth-rounder if Ngakoue is selected to the Pro Bowl this season. It upgrades to a third-round choice if he is a Pro Bowler and the Vikings win the Super Bowl.

After the loss of four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen, who signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month, Ngakoue is projected to start opposite Danielle Hunter.

The Jaguars selected Ngakoue in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Maryland. Since entering the league, he has recorded 121 total tackles, 37.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions, nine passes defensed and one defensive touchdown.

The 25-year-old Ngakoue notched 41 total tackles, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a pick in 15 games last season. He ranks second in Jaguars history with 37.5 sacks after only four seasons in Jacksonville.