Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey is my top fantasy football option ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

McCaffrey earned the No. 1 spot in the my Top 200 pre-draft rankings thanks to a monster season in 2019. Fellow running backs Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara also are among my Top 5 options to pick in your fantasy football draft.

Green Bay Packers playmaker Davante Adams is my No. 8 option and is my top-ranked wide receiver. George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers is my top tight end and sits at No. 22 in my rankings.

Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes is my top quarterback and lands at No. 32 in my season-long rankings.

You probably should select a running back if you have an early pick in your draft. I would consider selecting a wide receiver if you have any pick after No. 6.

Mahomes and Lamar Jackson likely will be the first quarterbacks selected in your draft, but it's probably best to wait until the later rounds of your draft to select a quarterback so that you can build a better overall lineup with depth at other positions.

Check out my individual positional rankings for a better idea of who I like best at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

The following Top 200 list will be updated based on injuries and depth chart changes through training camp before the first game of the 2020 NFL season on Sept. 10. My rankings are based on talent, strength of schedule, workload and injury history, among other factors.

Top 200 players

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

3. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

6. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

7. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

8. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

9. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

10. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

11. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

12. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

13. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

14. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

16. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

17. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

18. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

19. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

20. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

21. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

22. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

23. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

24. Amari Cooper, WR. Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

25. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

26. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

27. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

28. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

29. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

30. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons Bye Week 10

31. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

32. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

33. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

34. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

35. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

36. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

37. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

38. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

39. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

40. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

41. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

42. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

43. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

44. James White, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

45. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

46. Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

47. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

48. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

49. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

50. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

51. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

52. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

53. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

54. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

55. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

56. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

57. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

58. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

59. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

60. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

61. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 8

62. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

63. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

64. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

65. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

66. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

67. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

68. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team, Bye Week 8

69. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

70. Jordan Howard, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

71. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

72. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

73. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

74. D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

75. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

76. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

77. Matt Breida, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

78. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

79. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

80. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

81. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

82. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

83. Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

84. Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

85. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

86. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

87. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

88. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

89. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

90. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

91. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Football Team, Bye Week 8

92. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

93. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

94. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

95. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

96. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

97. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

98. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

99. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

100. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

101. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

102. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

103. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

104. Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

105. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

106. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

107. Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

108. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

109. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

110. Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

111. DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

112. Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

113. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

114. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

115. N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

116. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

117. Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

118. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

119. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

120. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

121. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

122. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

123. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

124. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

125. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

126. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team, Bye Week 8

127. Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

128. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

129. Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

130. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

131. Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

132. Laviska Shenault Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

133. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

134. Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

135. Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

136. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

137. Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

138. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

139. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

140. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

141. San Francisco 49er, DST, Bye Week 11

142. Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

143. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

144. Baltimore Ravens, DST, Bye Week 8

145. Buffalo Bills, DST, Bye Week 11

146. Indianapolis Colts, DST, Bye Week 7

147. Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

148. Chicago Bears, DST, Bye Week 11

149. Pittsburgh Steelers, DST, Bye Week 8

150. Kansas City Chiefs, DST, Bye Week 10

151. Los Angeles Chargers, DST, Bye Week 10

152. Minnesota Vikings, DST, Bye Week 7

153. New Orleans Saints, DST, Bye Week 6

154. Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

155. Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

156. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

157. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

158. New England Patriots, DST, Bye Week 6

159. Dallas Cowboys, DST, Bye Week 10

160. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

161. Kenny Stills, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

162. James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

163. Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

164. Denzel Mims, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

165. Breshad Perriman, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

166. John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

167 Dede Westbrook, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

169. Wil Lutz, K, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

170. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

171. Greg Zuerlein, K, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

172. Matt Prater, K, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

173. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

174. Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

175. Matt Gay, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

176. Robbie Gould, K, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

177. Chris Boswell, K, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

178. Zane Gonzalez, K, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

179. Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

180. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

181. Blake Jarwin, TE, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

182. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

183. Duke Johnson, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

184. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

185. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

186. Chris Thompson, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

187. Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

188. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

189. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

190. Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

191. Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

192. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

193. Jace Sternberger, TE, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

194. Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

195. Ian Thomas, TE, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

196. Jimmy Graham, TE, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

197. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

198. Nick Foles, QB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

199. Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

200. Ryquell Armstead, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7