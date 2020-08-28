San Francisco 49ers All-Pro George Kittle (85) is my top-ranked tight end and should be a second- or third-round pick in your fantasy football draft. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is No. 3 overall in my Top 200 player rankings for the 2020 fantasy football season. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) most likely will be the No. 1 overall pick in most fantasy football leagues this year. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey is my top fantasy football option ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

McCaffrey earned the No. 1 spot in the my Top 200 pre-draft rankings thanks to a monster season in 2019. Fellow running backs Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara also are among my Top 5 options to pick in your fantasy football draft.

Advertisement

Green Bay Packers playmaker Davante Adams is my No. 8 option and is my top-ranked wide receiver. George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers is my top tight end and sits at No. 22 in my rankings.

Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes is my top quarterback and lands at No. 33 in my season-long rankings.

You probably should select a running back if you have an early pick in your draft. I would consider selecting a wide receiver if you have any pick after No. 6.

Mahomes and Lamar Jackson likely will be the first quarterbacks selected in your draft, but it's probably best to wait until the later rounds of your draft to select a quarterback so that you can build a better overall lineup with depth at other positions.

Check out my individual positional rankings for a better idea of who I like best at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

The following Top 200 list will be updated based on injuries and depth chart changes through training camp before the first game of the 2020 NFL season on Sept. 10. My rankings are based on talent, strength of schedule, workload and injury history, among other factors.

Advertisement

Top 200 players

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

3. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

6. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

7. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

8. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

9. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

10. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

11. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

12. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

13. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

14. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

16. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

17. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

18. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

19. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

20. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

21. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

22. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

23. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

24. Amari Cooper, WR. Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

25. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

26. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

Advertisement

27. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

28. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

29. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

30. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

31. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

32. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

33. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

34. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

35. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

36. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

37. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

38. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

39. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

40. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

41. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

42. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons Bye Week 10

43. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

44. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

45. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

46. James White, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

47. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

48. Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

49. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

50. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

51. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

52. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

53. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

Advertisement

54. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

55. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

56. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

57. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

58. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

59. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

60. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

61. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

62. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 8

63. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

64. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

65. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

66. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

67. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

68. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

69. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

70. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team, Bye Week 8

71. Jordan Howard, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

72. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

73. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

74. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

75. D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

76. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

77. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

78. Matt Breida, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

79. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

80. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

81. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

Advertisement

82. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

83. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

84. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

85. Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

86. Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

87. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

88. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

89. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

90. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

91. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

92. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

93. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Football Team, Bye Week 8

94. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

95. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

96. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

97. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

98. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

99. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

100. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

101. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

102. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

103. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

104. Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

105. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

106. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

107. Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

108. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

Advertisement

109. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

110. Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

111. Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

112. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

113. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

114. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

115. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

116. N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

117. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

118. Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

119. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

120. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

121. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

122. DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

123. Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

124. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

125. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

126. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

127. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

128. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

129. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team, Bye Week 8

130. Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

131. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

132. Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

133. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

134. Breshad Perriman, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

Advertisement

135. Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

136. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

137. Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

138. Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

139. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

140. Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

141. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

142. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

143. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

144. San Francisco 49er, DST, Bye Week 11

145. Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

146. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

147. Baltimore Ravens, DST, Bye Week 8

148. Buffalo Bills, DST, Bye Week 11

149. Indianapolis Colts, DST, Bye Week 7

150. Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

151. Chicago Bears, DST, Bye Week 11

152. Pittsburgh Steelers, DST, Bye Week 8

153. Kansas City Chiefs, DST, Bye Week 10

154. Los Angeles Chargers, DST, Bye Week 10

155. Minnesota Vikings, DST, Bye Week 7

156. New Orleans Saints, DST, Bye Week 6

157. Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

158. Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

159. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

160. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

161. New England Patriots, DST, Bye Week 6

162. Dallas Cowboys, DST, Bye Week 10

163. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

164. Kenny Stills, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

Advertisement

165. James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

166. Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

167. Denzel Mims, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

168. Tyrell Williams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

169. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

170. Wil Lutz, K, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

171. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

172. Greg Zuerlein, K, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

173. Matt Prater, K, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

174. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

175. Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

176. Matt Gay, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

177. Robbie Gould, K, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

178. Chris Boswell, K, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

179. Zane Gonzalez, K, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

180. Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

181. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

182. Blake Jarwin, TE, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

183. Duke Johnson, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

184. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

185. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

186. Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

187. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

188. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

189 Dede Westbrook, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

190. Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

191. Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

Advertisement

192. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

193. Jace Sternberger, TE, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

194. Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

195. Ian Thomas, TE, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

196. Jimmy Graham, TE, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

197. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

198. Nick Foles, QB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

199. Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

200. Randall Cobb, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10