Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers pass-catcher Davante Adams should see an abundance of targets as the No. 1 option for quarterback Aaron Rodgers this year and ranks No. 1 in my top-100 wide receiver rankings for the 2020 fantasy football season.

New Orleans Saints All-Pro Michael Thomas is my No. 2 option at the position. I expect Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to have a bounce-back campaign this year and he is the No. 3 wide receiver in my pre-draft rankings.

Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, Adam Thielen and Julio Jones round out my top-10 players at the position.

Strategy will play a huge role in when any of these elite pass catchers joins your roster on draft day. You likely will need to use a first-round or early second-round pick on any of the players I have ranked in the top-five at the position. You could add two high-end options if you draw a pick at the back half of your draft.

I split my top targets into five tiers: Hall of Fame, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Just Napping (early to mid-round targets) and Deep Sleepers (mid- to late-round sleepers). The top-100 positional rankings are below.

Hall of Fame

1. Davante Adams, 2. Michael Thomas

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams missed four games last season due to injury, but still logged 83 catches for 997 yards and five touchdowns in his 12 appearances. I expect a huge bounce-back year for the Packers Pro Bowler in 2020.

Adams had a career-high 1,386 yards and 13 scores in 15 games during his 2018 campaign. The Packers simply don't have enough complementary weapons in their offense, which should lead to an abundance of targets once again for Adams.

Adams also has a decent schedule for the fantasy football regular season -- the first 13 weeks of the 2020 NFL season. He faces just one defense that ranked inside the top-10 for allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers in 2019.

He has five matchups against teams that ranked inside the top-10 for allowing the most fantasy points per game to the position, including two such matchups in the first three weeks of the season.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is another terrific option for your first pick in your fantasy football draft. Thomas is about as safe as it gets as far as production.

He has been named an All-Pro in back-to-back seasons and had an NFL-record 149 catches in 2019. Thomas has averaged more than 150 targets per season since he entered the NFL in 2016. He was targeted a career-high 185 times last season and turned that into 1,725 yards and nine scores.

I expect Thomas to haul in at least 115 catches for 1,300 yards and eight scores in 2020. He will give you a weekly advantage as an elite WR1.

All-Pro

3. Odell Beckham Jr., 4. Tyreek Hill

Odell Beckham Jr.'s first season with the Browns didn't go as planned. The three-time Pro Bowl selection had just 1,035 yards and four scores on 74 catches in 16 games in 2019. The Browns were viewed as a contender to make the playoffs before last season, but have much less buzz as they enter the 2020 campaign.

I expect the Browns to play much better in 2020 and Beckham to flourish under new coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Stefanski is an offensive-minded head coach and helped Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen become a very formidable duo during his previous tenure with the Minnesota Vikings.

He could do the same for Jarvis Landry, Beckham and the Browns' other skill-position players. Van Pelt also should also provide a boost for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, which could result in increased production for Cleveland's entire offense.

I expect Beckham, who played through multiple injuries in 2019, to return to elite fantasy football status. I wouldn't use a first-round pick on him in smaller leagues, but I would trust him as a WR1 this season. He should provide terrific value as a late first-round or early second-round pick in leagues with at least 12 teams.

I project Beckham to haul in at least 95 catches for 1,300 yards if he plays in 16 games this season. He also has a shot at a double-digit touchdown total.

Tyreek Hill is one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL. The Chiefs speedster returns as a WR1 at the start of the 2020 fantasy football season.

While I expect HIll to be an elite option in 2020, it remains to be seen how much Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs' replenished arsenal of pass catchers could chip into his receptions total. Hill is my No. 4 option at the position in 2020 and should provide terrific second-round value in most leagues.

Pro Bowl

5. DeAndre Hopkins

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was a perennial top-end WR1 during his tenure with the Houston Texans. He now is part of an emerging Arizona Cardinals offense after he joined the team in an off-season trade.

Hopkins will need to develop chemistry with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, but I still expect the three-time All-Pro to post at least 1,200 yards in 2020. Hopkins, who has had at least 150 targets in each of the last five seasons, should draw a similar target total in Arizona.

He is a safe second-round pick in 2020, but may be a bit of a reach as a first-round selection if you are looking for a cornerstone for your fantasy football squad.

Just Napping

6. Allen Robinson, 7. Amari Cooper

The Bears could be a fantasy football surprise in 2020 and that movement might begin with wide receiver Allen Robinson. The former Jacksonville Jaguars playmaker had a career-high 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven scores in 2019 and could have an even better year in 2020 if he has more consistent quarterback play.

The Bears traded for veteran quarterback Nick Foles this off-season and he is expected to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting quarterback job. The competition itself should improve the team's quarterback play. Foles also could elevate the Bears' offense if he wins the competition in training camp.

Chicago has one of the most fantasy-football-friendly schedules for wide receivers this year, with six games against teams that ranked inside the top-10 for allowing the most fantasy points to the position last season.

The Bears have just one game against a team that ranked inside the top-10 for fewest points allowed to wide receivers in 2019.

Robinson should be a lock to post at least 1,200 yards and 95 catches. He could provide elite WR1 value if he reaches 10 touchdowns in 2020. He is my No. 6 option among wide receivers and should provide stable WR1 production.

Amari Cooper remains the top pass-catching option in the Cowboys offense. He should post another WR1 campaign in 2020 for fantasy football squads.

The Cowboys selected former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and still have emerging threat Michael Gallup on their roster, but Cooper remains a top-10 fantasy football wide receiver.

I expect the Cowboys wide receiver to haul in at least 80 catches and come close to 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns. Cooper should provide solid return as a late second-round pick.

Deep Sleepers

30. Julian Edelman, 35. Justin Jefferson, 44. Brandon Aiyuk

Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson should provide excellent value as a late-round pick in your fantasy football draft. He is my No. 36 option at the position and is worth a reach any time after the eighth round in your draft.

I expect Jefferson to see a lot of targets as the second pass-catching threat in the Vikings' offense after the team traded away Stefon Diggs this off-season.

He should provide WR3 value at some point this season, but shouldn't be drafted to be an immediate starter for your squad. Jefferson is a great option to come off of your bench after he proves his fantasy football value on the field.

Brandon Aiyuk is another rookie who is worth a dart throw late in your fantasy football draft. The 49ers took the former Arizona State wide receiver in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is still recovering from foot surgery. The 49ers also lost veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders this off-season in free agency. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd also is expected to miss the season due to an injury.

Tight end George Kittle is the obvious No. 1 threat in the 49ers' offense, but the No. 2 role is wide open as we enter the 2020 season. Aiyuk is a sneaky sleeper target with the talent and opportunity to provide value off of your bench.

Top 100 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for 2020

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

2. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

3. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

4. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

5. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

6. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

7. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

8. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

9. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

10. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

11. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

12. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

13. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

14. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

15. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

16. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

17. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 13

18. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

19. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

20. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

21. Will Fuller, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

22. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

23. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

24. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

25. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

26. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

27. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

28. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

29. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team, Bye Week 8

30. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

31. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

32. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

33. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

34. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

35. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

36. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

37. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

38. Darius Slayton, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

39. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

40. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

41. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

42. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

43. John Brown, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

44. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

45. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

46. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

47. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 10

48. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

49. Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 11

50. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 11

51. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

52. Golden Tate, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

53. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

54. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

55. DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

56. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

57. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

58. N'Keal Harry, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

59. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

60. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

61. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

62. Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

63. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

64. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

65. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

66. Kenny Stills, Houston Texans, Bye Week 8

67. James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

68. Denzel Mims, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

69. Breshad Perriman, New York Jets, Bye Week 11

70. John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

71. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

72. Randall Cobb, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 10

73. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

74. Laviska Shenault Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

75. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 11

76. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

77. Steven Sims Jr., Washington Football Team, Bye Week 8

78. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

79. Mohamed Sanu, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6

80. Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 9

81. Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

82. Miles Boykin, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

83. Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 6

84. Chris Conley, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 7

85. Andy Isabella, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 8

86. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 10

87. Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

88. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 8

89. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

90. K.J. Hamler, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 8

91. Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 7

92. Phillip Dorsett, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 6

93. Adam Humphries, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

94. Auden Tate, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 9

95. DeMarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

96. Equanimeous St. Brown, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 5

97. Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 9

98. Willie Snead, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

99. Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 8

100. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots, Bye Week 6